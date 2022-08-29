"Kansas City is living in his head rent free" , "This guy do anything else besides trash his former team?" - NFL fans come to Jackson Mahomes' defense as Tyreek Hill takes cheap shot at Patrick's brother

Tyreek Hill was traded by the Kansas City Chiefs but it seems he hasn't moved on. Though he's with the Miami Dolphins, he hasn't missed an opportunity to talk about his former team.

In a recent interview, Hill spoke with Jake Paul and others on his It Needed To Be Said podcast. The former All-Pro wide receiver was asked about Jackson Mahomes, the famous social media brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Jackson Mahomes is a controversial figure as his antics have sometimes gotten out of hand and irked NFL fans. In the interview, the Dolphins wide receiver was asked about being handcuffed to the TikTok star. Before the interviewer could even say what the tradeoff was, Hill repeatedly declined to be handcuffed to Mahomes. Even when it was revealed to be for a guaranteed Super Bowl win, he declined.

NFL fans have noticed that the ex-Chief is once again talking about his former team and reacted to his response. Many aren't surprised that he keeps dredging up the team for more attention.

The former Chiefs receiver will only see his old teammates if both teams make the 2022 postseason.

Did Tyreek Hill upgrade or downgrade with his move to the Miami Dolphins?

The Kansas City Chiefs are perennial contenders, making four straight AFC Championship games and two Super Bowls (winning one). They're routinely one of the best teams in the league.

The Miami Dolphins are not. They haven't made the playoffs since 2016. Patrick Mahomes is also one of the league's best quarterbacks, having won an MVP and Super Bowl MVP already. Tua Tagavailoa is not on the same level as Mahomes. There are rumors that Miami isn't even sold on him as their future starter. Hill even admitted that this was Tagavailoa's last year to prove himself.

That might seem like a downgrade, but there are other factors to consider. The Dolphins generally play less stressful football, which might be a pleasant situation for the wide receiver. Even though both Buffalo and New England are contenders, the AFC East is an easier division than the AFC West. The West features four legitimate playoff contenders in the Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and the Chiefs.

The weather in Miami is also arguably nicer than in Kansas City. There were a lot of factors that led to Hill signing with the Dolphins, though he arguably did not go to a better football situation.

