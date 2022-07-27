"Deshaun Watson is a f***ing d*****bag. Suspend his a** the full year." - NFL fans voice their opinions about quarterback's possible suspension

The NFL world was shocked when allegations of sexual assault were first brought against Deshaun Watson in March 2021. At the time, he was the quarterback for the Houston Texans. Since then, 24 different women have filed civil suits against Watson, each claiming sexual misconduct. The quarterback has since settled 20 of those cases.
Approximately a year after the allegations surfaced, the Texans traded Watson to the Cleveland Browns. The trade gave the Browns Deshaun Watson and a sixth-round pick in 2024. The Texans received three first-round picks, a third-round pick and two fourth-round picks.
Despite Watson being traded from the Texans, he is still under investigation by the NFL. Sources close to the league say that a suspension is possible, and some even say it is almost certain.
It's now been 16 months since the NFL started their investigation into Deshaun Watson. While the NFL seems to be dragging their feet on reaching a decision, fans have been quick to share their thoughts on the matter.
Here are some of the most recent comments:
Warning - NSFW language.
Warning - NSFW language.
Deshaun Watson and the Browns in the upcoming season
The Cleveland Browns are likely preparing for the worst, with Watson suspended from playing for up to an entire season. If that happens, it could greatly affect Cleveland's ability to have a successful regular season campaign and make the playoffs. Let's explore that scenario.
Since they've traded Baker Mayfield to the Panthers, the Browns would have to rely on backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett. This would be a less explosive offense and the Browns would have to change their gameplan accordingly. They'll likely lean even more heavily on their elite running backs, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.
Another alternative in this scenario is the Browns trading for another quarterback. The big name currently available is Jimmy Garoppolo. While he would be an upgrade, it would call several of their other signings into question. Cleveland have already signed Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs and also Josh Rosen this offseason. Signing another would result in further criticism of their front office.
In addition to the immediate quarterback situation, the Browns exchanged a lot of draft capital for Watson. They traded their 2022, 2023, and 2024 first-round picks for him. If they aren't able to use him for a whole season, it will look like an incredible blunder.
We await to see what the NFL decides to do with the under-fire quarterback, as a decision could be reached any time.
Q. Will Deshaun Watson receive a suspension from the NFL?
Yes
No