"Deshaun Watson is a f***ing d*****bag. Suspend his a** the full year." - NFL fans voice their opinions about quarterback's possible suspension

The NFL world was shocked when allegations of sexual assault were first brought against Deshaun Watson in March 2021. At the time, he was the quarterback for the Houston Texans. Since then, 24 different women have filed civil suits against Watson, each claiming sexual misconduct. The quarterback has since settled 20 of those cases.

Approximately a year after the allegations surfaced, the Texans traded Watson to the Cleveland Browns. The trade gave the Browns Deshaun Watson and a sixth-round pick in 2024. The Texans received three first-round picks, a third-round pick and two fourth-round picks.

Despite Watson being traded from the Texans, he is still under investigation by the NFL. Sources close to the league say that a suspension is possible, and some even say it is almost certain.

It's now been 16 months since the NFL started their investigation into Deshaun Watson. While the NFL seems to be dragging their feet on reaching a decision, fans have been quick to share their thoughts on the matter.

Here are some of the most recent comments:

Warning - NSFW language.

Ch Ad Andrew @ChAdAndrew15 If Deshaun Watson isn't suspended for the year then the Calvin Ridley suspension looks even more ridiculous @NFL If Deshaun Watson isn't suspended for the year then the Calvin Ridley suspension looks even more ridiculous @NFL

Priest of the Lavon @ChurchOfLavon Deshaun Watson is a fucking douchebag. Suspend his ass the full year @nfl. Grow up @NFL PA. You look terrible defending him Deshaun Watson is a fucking douchebag. Suspend his ass the full year @nfl. Grow up @NFLPA. You look terrible defending him

Hot Take Tommy @HotTakeTommy2 The fact that it’s been a year and a half and the league has yet to give a ruling for DeShaun Watson is so insane. In that time two grand juries have been able to make a decision, they have been able to settle, but the NFL hasn’t been able to make a decision. Insane. The fact that it’s been a year and a half and the league has yet to give a ruling for DeShaun Watson is so insane. In that time two grand juries have been able to make a decision, they have been able to settle, but the NFL hasn’t been able to make a decision. Insane.

Ahmed🇸🇴 @big_business_ The NFL is trying to figure out a way to say we're only gonna give Deshaun Watson a slap on the wrist that's why the verdict is taking long just announce it already. The NFL is trying to figure out a way to say we're only gonna give Deshaun Watson a slap on the wrist that's why the verdict is taking long just announce it already.

Jason_OTC @Jason_OTC Deshaun Watson got a contract that has guarantees that stay in place if the NFL suspends him. Kyler Murray has to go to study hall to ensure he doesn't lose his. Deshaun Watson got a contract that has guarantees that stay in place if the NFL suspends him. Kyler Murray has to go to study hall to ensure he doesn't lose his.

Marc (CasualMurr) @CasualMurr

Get the idea out of your head that



Sincerely,

Every other NFL fan Dear @Browns fans,Get the idea out of your head that @deshaunwatson actually plays this year. He is not your savor. He's a cancer. It is an illusion.Sincerely,Every other NFL fan Dear @Browns fans, Get the idea out of your head that @deshaunwatson actually plays this year. He is not your savor. He's a cancer. It is an illusion. Sincerely,Every other NFL fan

Warning - NSFW language.

NBA young soy @NBAyoungsoy1 Man this Deshaun Watson shit is insane, how’s he still allowed to be an nfl quarterback???? Man this Deshaun Watson shit is insane, how’s he still allowed to be an nfl quarterback????

John Crumpler @JohnHCrumpler



- Behaved in a way that 26 masseuses sued him for sexual assault

- Was still paid the largest contract in NFL history

- Is prepared to file in federal court that he’s been treated unfairly by the NFL



Insane. #Browns For those keeping score at home, Deshaun Watson- Behaved in a way that 26 masseuses sued him for sexual assault- Was still paid the largest contract in NFL history- Is prepared to file in federal court that he’s been treated unfairly by the NFLInsane. #WeAreTexans For those keeping score at home, Deshaun Watson- Behaved in a way that 26 masseuses sued him for sexual assault- Was still paid the largest contract in NFL history - Is prepared to file in federal court that he’s been treated unfairly by the NFLInsane. #WeAreTexans #Browns

Deshaun Watson and the Browns in the upcoming season

Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp

The Cleveland Browns are likely preparing for the worst, with Watson suspended from playing for up to an entire season. If that happens, it could greatly affect Cleveland's ability to have a successful regular season campaign and make the playoffs. Let's explore that scenario.

Since they've traded Baker Mayfield to the Panthers, the Browns would have to rely on backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett. This would be a less explosive offense and the Browns would have to change their gameplan accordingly. They'll likely lean even more heavily on their elite running backs, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Another alternative in this scenario is the Browns trading for another quarterback. The big name currently available is Jimmy Garoppolo. While he would be an upgrade, it would call several of their other signings into question. Cleveland have already signed Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs and also Josh Rosen this offseason. Signing another would result in further criticism of their front office.

In addition to the immediate quarterback situation, the Browns exchanged a lot of draft capital for Watson. They traded their 2022, 2023, and 2024 first-round picks for him. If they aren't able to use him for a whole season, it will look like an incredible blunder.

We await to see what the NFL decides to do with the under-fire quarterback, as a decision could be reached any time.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Deshaun Watson receive a suspension from the NFL? Yes No 2 votes so far