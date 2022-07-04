"Nah that jogger suit is nasty" - NFL fans roast Russell Wilson's bold outfit 

Russell Wilson is enjoying the offseason and is currently in London with his Grammy award-winning wife Ciara. The former Seattle Seahawks quarterback was recently traded to the Denver Broncos and is looking forward to the 2022 campaign.

However, his stylish jogger suit quickly became a conversation on social media. NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the matter.

This fan doesn't like the quarterback's suit, saying that it's nasty:

One fan asserts that the negative comments regarding the quarterback's suit speak more about the level of toxicity in our society:

Fashi! @FloridaNaija @GQSports @DangeRussWilson @ciara @Broncos All the negative comments on this post speaks more about the suffocating level of toxicity in society these days than it does about this great example of black love. @GQSports @DangeRussWilson @ciara @Broncos All the negative comments on this post speaks more about the suffocating level of toxicity in society these days than it does about this great example of black love.

The men making hateful comments about the Broncos quarterback and his suit wish they were like him, according to this fan:

❤Mer❤ @davis_merisha @GQSports @DangeRussWilson @ciara @Broncos Some of these men that make these hateful comments wish they were like Russ which is quality, not quantity... Just take a page out of his book.... @GQSports @DangeRussWilson @ciara @Broncos Some of these men that make these hateful comments wish they were like Russ which is quality, not quantity... Just take a page out of his book....

This person thinks that the quarterback is looks like a Cuban drug lord:

This fan simply says that the jogger suit is horrible:

A San Francisco 49ers fan says the quarterback is looking very Dominican in his jogger suit:

This person said that the signal-caller looks like a wet blunt in a jogger suit.

Zach Jacobson, the Green Bay Packers' beat writer for 247 Sports, chimed in to say that the's worst suit he's ever seen:

Another Broncos fan stated that if Denver struggles early on in the season, Wilson's jogger suit will be an issue:

Jake Crain, host of the national sports show "Crain & Company" for the Daily Wire, feels the quarterback is rocking the look of the CEO of UPS:

Russell and Ciara Wilson's time in London

Wilson and Ciara attending Wimbledon. Source: RexThe Sun

He and Ciara took on the Wimbledon Championships while in London, watching the likes of Rafael Nadal and American tennis player Coco Gauff. The Denver quarterback wore a sharp navy suit, blue tie and shades as he took his place in the distinguished Royal Box on Day Four of the tennis event.

The pair are no strangers to the U.K. and were famously married in England in 2016. The quarterback won his only NFL matchup in the city. He led the Seahawks to a 27-3 rout of the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2018 season.

On October 30th the quarterback will lead the Broncos out in London where they play the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wilson famously led the Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, winning it in the 2013 season.

Let's see if the 33-year-old can lead the Broncos to a Super Bowl as he enters his first season with the franchise in 2022.

