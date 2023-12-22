In the last five years, only three quarterbacks have won the championship: Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, and, of course, Tom Brady. After last year's disastrous Super Bowl defense, many people thought that the Los Angeles Rams did not belong in that elite company.

But after recovering his fitness, getting used to new receivers and a returning Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford is looking the part again. He has taken the Los Angeles Rams to a 7-7 record, and they currently occupy the last Wild Card spot.

They were trying to cement and advance their claims to the postseason in their Thursday night game against the New Orleans Saints. Matthew Stafford was good in the first half as he led them to a 10-0 lead, which also included a missed field goal. He made some tremendous throws during the drives.

One of them was a sidearm throw on the move to his left as he aimed it at a running receiver perfectly. It certainly caught the eye of NFL fans:

NFL fans invoke Patrick Mahomes' name to praise Matthew Stafford

Fans were thrilled with Matthew Stafford's throw and took to X, fomerly Twitter, to voice their opinions. Seeing the sidearm swagger, many people compared the Rams quarterback to his Kansas City Chiefs counterpart, Patrick Mahomes.

Matthew Stafford makes Saints pay for their mistakes

Matthew Stafford saw his Rams concede a touchdown that reduced their lead from 10-0 to 10-7. Then during the two-minute warning, the Saints had a chance to go ahead 14-10 or at least tie the scored. On a third down, Derek Carr connected with Chris Olave but the ball was dropped. Instead of punting the ball, New Orleans went for it on fourth down and could not complete. That gave the football to Matthew Stafford in the midfield.

And the Rams player made them pay. He took them all the way down on the field and threw a touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson. It was a tremendous throw in tight coverage and it showed just how good the former Detroit Lions quarterback is. He seems to have found his form towards the end of this season and is playing again like the player who won the Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes might get the plaudits today and among veterans Aaron Rodgers might be the most feted, but Matthew Stafford remains a darn good quarterback, as he showed in the first half on Thursday Night.