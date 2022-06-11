"He didn’t want to risk his greatness on Rodgers indecision" - NFL fans convinced Davante Adams chose Raiders to become superstar

Davante Adams' decision to swap Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers for the Las Vegas Raiders and Derek Carr surprised a lot of people. After spending seven years with the Packers, Adams and Rodgers had built a nearly impossible-to-beat connection.

Now in Las Vegas with longtime friend Carr, Adams will be looking to achieve more with the Raiders than he did in Green Bay. A key factor in his move was reportedly down to Rodgers' indecision over his future. With the reigning MVP thinking about retiring only to sign a new deal, it wasn't the best situation.

It was revealed after his move to the Raiders that the Packers offered the receiver the same amount of money that Las Vegas did, but he opted against it.

NFL fans on Reddit gave their thoughts on it. One fan suggested that Adams did not want to risk his legacy over Rodgers' indecision over his career.

"He explained a day or so ago that he didn't want to risk his greatness on Rodgers indecision."

One fan who grew up in Green Bay said that it's cold and boring, so why not move closer to family and a warmer climate?

One fan said that taking less money to go to a cool city to play with your friend is king s**t, saying that it is a great move.

Another user commented and wrote about the differences in the deal between the Raiders and Packers for Adams. They said that the Raiders deal was far better for the receiver.

Another user stated that Adams will likely come out with more money in Las Vegas due to the state not having an income tax.

One fan posted and said that there are no hard feelings because the receiver wanted to play with his best friend.

One fan commented and said that the deal was a win for all involved.

One fan commented and said that they think the receiver will do great things with the Raiders.

One fan replied and wrote that the receiver chose the Raiders to play with because his friend who is younger than Rodgers and the Packers quarterback is nearing the end of his career.

One user thought the move to the Raiders was all about guaranteed money.

Davante Adams will transform Raiders in 2022

The Raiders already have a good offense with Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow and Josh Jacobs. Now add in, perhaps, the best receiver in football, and suddenly everything goes up a notch.

The Raiders division is absolutely stacked as the Broncos secured Russell Wilson and Randy Gregory while the Los Angeles Chargers added Khalil Mack and JC Jackson to their defense.

But with the addition of the former Packers receiver, the Raiders have the firepower to trouble every team in the league. The defense is already set with Max Crosby leading the way.

Season 2022 is going to be a fun one for Raiders fans, and they could potentially dream of a deep playoff run.

