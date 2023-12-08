Mitch Trubisky could not lead the Steelers to victory over the Patriots and some of the play calls left much to be desired. With this defeat, Pittsburgh are now 7-6 and falling down in the postseason stakes. They lost last week to the Arizona Cardinals, who like New England this week also had a 2-10 record. Both of these games were at home for the Steelers and both were opportunities missed.

And nothing summarized how Pittsburgh has missed opportunities presented to them better than one play call in the fourth quarter. The game was still at 21-18. The Steelers had rallied from a 21-10 halftime deficit and scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion. The Patriots did not even get close to sniffing their endzone. All the momentum was with them.

In such a situation, all Pittsburgh needed to do was to get within field goal range and score a game-tying three points. They had a 4th-and-2 with 2:01 left on the clock. If they had converted the first down here, they would have continued the drive in the two-minute warning. A run, a screen, a sneak by Mitch Trubisky, any of them could have gotten them the result.

Instead, Mike Tomlin and his offensive coaches went for the spectacular and asked Mitch Trubisky to launch the ball downfield. It resulted in an incomplete pass and a turnover on downs with 1:55 to go. By the time the Steelers got the ball back, there were just 15 seconds left with no timeouts and they could not claw back the score.

Many fans felt that the call was incomprehensible and took to social media to vent.

Fans blast Pittsburgh's play call against the Patriots as pathetic

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to complain about how bad that particular play call was, with some calling it pathetic. Here are some of the responses to it on the social media platform.

Mitch Trubisky needs better play calls to help him

The Steelers were 7-4 two weeks ago and in line to face two 2-10 teams. Instead of winning them both and going up 9-4, they now sit 7-6. These games were there for them to build momentum and instead they let it all slip away, just as with that play call.

Now, they face the Indianapolis Colts, Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens, all teams also chasing a playoff spot. Mitch Trubisky might not be elite but if he has to have any chance to leading the Steelers to victory in the upcoming games, he needs better play calls from his coaches.