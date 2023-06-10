The greatness of Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes is beyond question. Both of them have won multiple championship games and both of them have multiple Super Bowl MVP awards as well.

At the moment, there is the pantheon of greats and then there is Tom Brady. He stands alone with seven Super Bowl wins as a starting quarterback. His total rings are more than every other franchise in the NFL at the moment, never mind individual players.

He holds almost every statistical record of note among quarterbacks. From passing yards to passing touchdowns, he has it all.

The only reason Patrick Mahomes is being mentioned in the same breath is because he has won two Super Bowls and he is still young. Mahomes is just 27 years old and he would need to win five more rings to match Tom Brady. If he plays as long as the GOAT did, he would need to win those in the next 18 seasons, which is eminently possible.

One must also remember that Patrick Mahomes has been to three Super Bowls already and won two of them. He has also been to a couple of AFC Championship games that he has lost. That is sustained excellence on his and the Kansas City Chiefs' part.

He is already outscoring the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots QB in terms of yards and touchdowns per game, so it is not out of the question that he can overhaul those records.

What can derail Patrick Mahomes' pursuit of Tom Brady?

If Patrick Mahomes is ever to leave behind Tom Brady, many things must go right for him. One of the reasons that the arguable GOAT holds all the records he does is because of his remarkable longevity right at the very top.

Playing another 18 seasons would require supreme levels of dedication from the Chiefs quarterback. If we compare him to other great quarterbacks of this generation like Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers, maybe another 12-14 years might be a more realistic target.

It is not out of the question that he can win another five Super Bowls in that time, but the math becomes more unfavorable at that point.

The good news for him is that he is playing for an offensive-minded coach like Andy Reid and that always gives him a chance to compete for honors. He will undoubtedly try to maximize any opportunities to win and claim the GOAT title for himself.

