"Tom Brady would’ve retired after one year with us" - NFL fans debate on whether TB12 would have been a success with Las Vegas Raiders

UFC president Dana White shocked the world when he revealed that Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski nearly joined the Las Vegas Raiders. A deal that only fell through when former head coach Jon Gruden said that he didn’t want the pair on his team.

The Gronkowski's, which included Rob, his brothers and their father, hosted UFC 278. White spoke about the deal he supposedly orchestrated that would bring the two former New England Patriots players to the team in 2020.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



Gronk: “That’s exactly what’s happened.”



UFC President Dana White claims he was working on getting Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the Las Vegas #Raiders in 2020, but Jon Gruden decided in the last minute that he didn’t want to do it.Gronk: “That’s exactly what’s happened.” UFC President Dana White claims he was working on getting Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the Las Vegas #Raiders in 2020, but Jon Gruden decided in the last minute that he didn’t want to do it. Gronk: “That’s exactly what’s happened.”https://t.co/clcIFMS0xV

Gronkowski confirmed the story and the Twitter reaction from fans was mixed. Here are some of the top comments:

Woo @Slimenem4 @MySportsUpdate Brady would’ve retired after one year with us @MySportsUpdate Brady would’ve retired after one year with us 😂

Woo @Slimenem4 @theonemansho @MySportsUpdate With a bottom 3 defense lol bucs have a much better roster then us especially in 2020 @theonemansho @MySportsUpdate With a bottom 3 defense lol bucs have a much better roster then us especially in 2020

Bry @AllPurpedOut @MySportsUpdate They picked Derek "Overated" Carr over Tom Brady I'm crying @MySportsUpdate They picked Derek "Overated" Carr over Tom Brady I'm crying😭😭😭

Jason the Epi @Jason_epi @CoachCaption @MySportsUpdate Yeah, so that's exactly what happened, to laughter, is how every Gronk story ends because nobody expects him to nail details and be 100% clear that this is exactly what happened. @CoachCaption @MySportsUpdate Yeah, so that's exactly what happened, to laughter, is how every Gronk story ends because nobody expects him to nail details and be 100% clear that this is exactly what happened.

The news might reveal who Brady was referring to in an HBO Sports interview. He said he was on the verge of joining another team but they pulled out at the last minute. Brady was quoted as saying, “You’re sticking with that motherf**ker?” The implication is that he was talking about Derek Carr.

Tom Brady and Gronkowski's probably wouldn't have won the Super Bowl with the Las Vegas Raiders

Buffalo Bills v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It’s highly doubtful that Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski would have found success with the Raiders. Especially not the way they did with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Raiders defense was ranked amongst the worst in the league. Their offensive weapons were nowhere near the talent offered by receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and running back Leonard Fournette.

On top of this, Antonio Brown had already burned his bridge with the Raiders. His antics before the start of what would have been his first season with them saw him cut before the season kicked off. Brown eventually joined his former Patriots teammates in Tampa Bay and was part of the championship team for the 2020 season.

White also claimed Brady was so set on moving to Las Vegas that he was already in the process of house hunting. Gruden’s decision to cancel the deal is just one of several dubious moves he made during his time with the franchise.

Raiders fans were infuriated with Gruden when he traded star outside linebacker Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears. Eventually, Gruden was forced to step down over offensive emails that landed him in hot water.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell