"He trying to tap into that baseball money too" - NFL fans deliver hilarious takes on Tom Brady's new video where he plays baseball with Gronk

Tom Brady will never have to worry about where his income will come from for the rest of his life. That is because of the massive contract—valued at $375 million from Fox Sports—handed to him for his broadcast career, which is set to begin when his playing days are done.

Brady, of course, is still the Buccaneers' No. 1 quarterback, and this offseason has been spent speculating whether or not he'll be leaving Tampa as a result of retirement this offseason or next or to head for greener pastures in Miami with the Dolphins.

That didn't stop NFL fans from joking about Brady trying to add a revenue stream from baseball. The Tampa Bay franchise quarterback shared a video on his Twitter showing him and his longtime Patriots/Bucs running mate Rob Gronkowski taking batting practice:

Tom Brady @TomBrady Got some cuts in this morning. Wonder if that Expos offer is still on the table… Got some cuts in this morning. Wonder if that Expos offer is still on the table… https://t.co/uloP04RjHX

Robert Griffin III was the most notable name to talk about the money Tom Brady could have on the baseball diamond:

His tweet got a few chuckles.

The video also got the attention of Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, who is considered the MLB's best hitter.

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips also commented on Brady's baseball skills, inviting him to St. Petersburg to take some swings at Tropicana Field:

Maverick Phillips @Brett_Phillips8 @TomBrady Let’s see if the Trop can hold that swing in the park Tom! Hit me up, we are ready when you are! @TomBrady Let’s see if the Trop can hold that swing in the park Tom! Hit me up, we are ready when you are!

That brought a reaction from former Atlanta Braves catcher Sal Giardina, who believes Phillips pitching would mean Brady would find the other side of the outfield fence.

Sal Giardina † @sGIARDINA21 @Brett_Phillips8 @TomBrady If you pitch to him I don’t think the trip will be able to hold it lol @Brett_Phillips8 @TomBrady If you pitch to him I don’t think the trip will be able to hold it lol

The Tampa Bay Rays' triple-A affiliate, the Durham Bulls, liked the look of Brady sporting their cap.

The Game Day NFL seems to think this means 'Gronk' is returning to the Buccaneers.

Rob Gronkowski has been seen several times this offseason with Tom Brady

There's no word yet on whether Rob Gronkowski will return to the Buccaneers for a third season with Tom Brady in Tampa, but he certainly isn't quelling any rumors of one, given that he has been seen with the quarterback several times this offseason.

A few weeks ago, Brady, 'Gronk,' and Julian Edelman were all seen together wearing Patriots gear. However, that was to film an upcoming movie, Eighty For Brady, starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno, announced in February during Brady's short-lived retirement.

It's hard to believe Brady isn't actively recruiting Gronkowski to return for one last potential run in 2022 in Tampa, the only franchise the tight end said he'd play for this season.

