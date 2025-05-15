"Double the social team's salaries" - NFL fans deliver verdict on Titans' 2025 schedule release video

The Tennessee Titans had a unique way of revealing their 2025 schedule on Wednesday. They went with an "ad" promoting the use of something called "Schedule-rizi", a pun on the anti-inflammatory medicine Skyrizi.

Ad

The video below shows fans of the team, initially despondent at not having seen football since January this year, being overjoyed upon receiving the "medication". It even lists some of their opponents as "symptoms/side effects" of taking it:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

But despite the ingenuity of the video, popular response was mixed:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

More of the divisiveness can be seen below:

"Good god this is great," one praised.

"Put the song on Apple music!" another implored.

"After the past two years, that was highly disappointing," another lamented.

Below is a rundown of the Titans' 2025 schedule:

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sunday, Sept. 7 at Broncos 4:05 p.m. Fox 2 Sunday, Sept. 14 vs. Rams 1 p.m. CBS 3 Sunday, Sept. 21 vs. Colts 1 p.m. CBS 4 Sunday, Sept. 28 at Texans 1 p.m. CBS 5 Sunday, Oct. 5 at Cardinals 4:05 p.m. CBS 6 Sunday, Oct. 12 at Raiders 4:05 p.m. Fox 7 Sunday, Oct. 19 vs. Patriots 1 p.m. CBS 8 Sunday, Oct. 26 at Colts 4:25 p.m. CBS 9 Sunday, Nov. 2 vs. Chargers 1 p.m. CBS 10 BYE — — — 11 Sunday, Nov. 16 vs. Texans 1 p.m. Fox 12 Sunday, Nov. 23 vs. Seahawks 1 p.m. Fox 13 Sunday, Nov. 30 vs. Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS 14 Sunday, Dec. 7 at Browns 1 p.m. Fox 15 Sunday, Dec. 14 at 49ers 4:25 p.m. Fox 16 Sunday, Dec. 21 vs. Chiefs 1 p.m. CBS 17 Sunday, Dec. 28 vs. Saints 1 p.m. CBS 18 TBD at Jaguars TBD TBD

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.