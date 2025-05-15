  • home icon
"Double the social team's salaries" - NFL fans deliver verdict on Titans' 2025 schedule release video

By Andre Castillo
Modified May 15, 2025 01:28 GMT
Minnesota Vikings v Tennessee Titans - Source: Getty
The Titans have revealed their 2025 schedule - Source: Getty

The Tennessee Titans had a unique way of revealing their 2025 schedule on Wednesday. They went with an "ad" promoting the use of something called "Schedule-rizi", a pun on the anti-inflammatory medicine Skyrizi.

The video below shows fans of the team, initially despondent at not having seen football since January this year, being overjoyed upon receiving the "medication". It even lists some of their opponents as "symptoms/side effects" of taking it:

But despite the ingenuity of the video, popular response was mixed:

More of the divisiveness can be seen below:

"Good god this is great," one praised.
"Put the song on Apple music!" another implored.
"After the past two years, that was highly disappointing," another lamented.

Below is a rundown of the Titans' 2025 schedule:

WeekDateOpponentKickoff time (ET)TV Channel
1Sunday, Sept. 7at Broncos4:05 p.m.Fox
2Sunday, Sept. 14vs. Rams1 p.m.CBS
3Sunday, Sept. 21vs. Colts1 p.m.CBS
4Sunday, Sept. 28at Texans1 p.m.CBS
5Sunday, Oct. 5at Cardinals4:05 p.m.CBS
6Sunday, Oct. 12at Raiders4:05 p.m.Fox
7Sunday, Oct. 19vs. Patriots1 p.m.CBS
8Sunday, Oct. 26at Colts4:25 p.m.CBS
9Sunday, Nov. 2vs. Chargers1 p.m.CBS
10BYE
11Sunday, Nov. 16vs. Texans1 p.m.Fox
12Sunday, Nov. 23vs. Seahawks1 p.m.Fox
13Sunday, Nov. 30vs. Jaguars1 p.m.CBS
14Sunday, Dec. 7at Browns1 p.m.Fox
15Sunday, Dec. 14at 49ers4:25 p.m.Fox
16Sunday, Dec. 21vs. Chiefs1 p.m.CBS
17Sunday, Dec. 28vs. Saints1 p.m.CBS
18TBDat JaguarsTBDTBD
