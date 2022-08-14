"Hope we get to hear this at every game" - NFL fans demand 'sick f**k' chant aimed at Deshaun Watson to continue in every game QB plays

Deshaun Watson faced a scourge of fans in Florida this week. The quarterback featured in the Cleveland Browns' pre-season friendly against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Watson is set to serve a suspension after allegations of sexual assault, but featured in the pre-season game for his new franchise. The length of that suspension is being appealed by the NFL.

NFL fans were not forgiving, calling him out during the game. Jacksonville fans chanted 'you sick f**k' at Watson in relation to the controversy surrounding him off the pitch.

A video of the same went viral on social media, with NFL fans demanding that the quarterback be dished the same treatment in every game this season.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Jags fans chanting “you sick fuck” at Deshaun Watson to kick off the preseason. Jags fans chanting “you sick fuck” at Deshaun Watson to kick off the preseason. https://t.co/5UQY8rTrHT

Many fans were pleased with the treatment and hoped that it would happen in every game. Multiple fans tweeted in response suggesting that the 26-year-old will indeed hear this in every game he plays.

Mark @mdussault77 @barstoolsports That’s how he should be treated every single week he plays @barstoolsports That’s how he should be treated every single week he plays

Another NFL fan tweeted that he will struggle for the rest of his career, especially during games in Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and Baltimore.

The Stupid Seal🦭 @seal_stupid @DaDude10 @barstoolsports Every game he plays on the road for the rest of his career, it’s gonna happen. Fans in Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, and Baltimore are gonna rip him to shreds @DaDude10 @barstoolsports Every game he plays on the road for the rest of his career, it’s gonna happen. Fans in Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, and Baltimore are gonna rip him to shreds

Chris Simmons @ChrisSi23062216 @barstoolsports Every Fanbase who's team plays at home against the Browns needs to do this when Deshaun Watson plays. @barstoolsports Every Fanbase who's team plays at home against the Browns needs to do this when Deshaun Watson plays.

ZetaNick47 @ZetaStreaker47 @barstoolsports I mean honestly, anyone who isn't a Browns fan or biased towards Watson would be chanting the same thing. @barstoolsports I mean honestly, anyone who isn't a Browns fan or biased towards Watson would be chanting the same thing.

Amid the general consensus, some fans took offense to the foul-language chant in Jacksonville. A section of the reaction on Twitter suggested that the behavior of fans is why many avoid taking children to the match.

chance @chance29668136 @barstoolsports Im all for the chant but dont do it during preseason this is when people bring young children because the teams promote it they have kids they had the stadium regular season chant on @barstoolsports Im all for the chant but dont do it during preseason this is when people bring young children because the teams promote it they have kids they had the stadium regular season chant on

Deshaun Watson apologises for his conduct

Deshaun Watson Press Conference

Deshaun Watson has apologized publicly for the first time since the allegations were levied against him. The 26-year-old has maintained his innocence ever since the 24 cases began being filed against him. His lack of remorse was considered an "aggravating factor" in him being handed a six-game suspension.

Here's what Watson said in his apology:

"I want to say that I'm truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation. The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back, but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character and I am going to keep pushing forward."

Watson was first accused of sexual misconduct in March 2021. He has since reached confidential settlements with 23 of the 24 women who filed civil lawsuits against him. The 26-year-old has previously denied any illegal behavior and asserted that any sex with the women was consensual.

His six-game suspension was appealed by the NFL and it is expected the quarterback will miss the entire 2022 season. It will be interesting to see what the final decision is for Deshaun Watson.

