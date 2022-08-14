"Hope we get to hear this at every game" - NFL fans demand 'sick f**k' chant aimed at Deshaun Watson to continue in every game QB plays

Deshaun Watson faced a scourge of fans in Florida this week. The quarterback featured in the Cleveland Browns' pre-season friendly against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Watson is set to serve a suspension after allegations of sexual assault, but featured in the pre-season game for his new franchise. The length of that suspension is being appealed by the NFL.
NFL fans were not forgiving, calling him out during the game. Jacksonville fans chanted 'you sick f**k' at Watson in relation to the controversy surrounding him off the pitch.
A video of the same went viral on social media, with NFL fans demanding that the quarterback be dished the same treatment in every game this season.
Many fans were pleased with the treatment and hoped that it would happen in every game. Multiple fans tweeted in response suggesting that the 26-year-old will indeed hear this in every game he plays.
Another NFL fan tweeted that he will struggle for the rest of his career, especially during games in Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and Baltimore.
Amid the general consensus, some fans took offense to the foul-language chant in Jacksonville. A section of the reaction on Twitter suggested that the behavior of fans is why many avoid taking children to the match.
Deshaun Watson apologises for his conduct
Deshaun Watson has apologized publicly for the first time since the allegations were levied against him. The 26-year-old has maintained his innocence ever since the 24 cases began being filed against him. His lack of remorse was considered an "aggravating factor" in him being handed a six-game suspension.
Here's what Watson said in his apology:
"I want to say that I'm truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation. The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back, but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character and I am going to keep pushing forward."
Watson was first accused of sexual misconduct in March 2021. He has since reached confidential settlements with 23 of the 24 women who filed civil lawsuits against him. The 26-year-old has previously denied any illegal behavior and asserted that any sex with the women was consensual.
His six-game suspension was appealed by the NFL and it is expected the quarterback will miss the entire 2022 season. It will be interesting to see what the final decision is for Deshaun Watson.
