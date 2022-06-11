Create
"Never seen a sicko like this" - NFL fans react to Deshaun Watson's suggestive reaction to massage therapists in rapper Diddy's latest post 

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
Modified Jun 11, 2022 10:05 PM IST

Deshaun Watson supposedly commented on rapper and entrepreneur Diddy’s most-recent post on Instagram. The rapper was getting a massage from multiple therapists. Despite the fact that the comment by the Cleveland Browns quarterback looks to be fake, it didn’t stop NFL fans from sharing their thoughts on the quarterback and his supposed comment.

"We've never seen a sicko like this," a fan said, referring to the Browns quarterback:

We’ve never seen a sicko like this twitter.com/eazystunna/sta…

A San Francisco 49ers fan said the quarterback has a problem:

@knicks_tape99 lol yo my man has a problem. Why does he want to be touch and and jack off in front of masseuse (idk if i said spelled that right or if it’s a word never had to say it in my life till now) so bad. He can higher women to literally do and act that for him. Too much porn smh

This Browns fan jokingly asserted that the quarterback is never going to play a down for the team:

@knicks_tape99 This man is never going to play a down for us lmao

This fan said to get the Cleveland signal-caller out, so the Cincinnati Bengals can win the AFC North division:

@knicks_tape99 Get him out so the Bengals can win the AFC North

Here, a fan commented former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger:

@knicks_tape99 Ben Rothlesburger
A New England Patriots fan commented "sexual predator" regarding the Browns quarterback:

@knicks_tape99 Sexual predator

This Jacksonville Jaguars fan tweeted that the Cleveland quarterback is still DMing for massages:

@knicks_tape99 i bet he still dm divin for massages too 😂

Another Patriots fan said it rubs him the wrong way:

@knicks_tape99 Rubs me the wrong way.

This Buffalo Bills fan noted that the Browns quarterback is funny:

@knicks_tape99 Deshaun funny bruh 😂

Another Bills fan chimed in, saying that Watson is outing himself:

@knicks_tape99 He outing himself lmao

Deshaun Watson and his lawsuits

Cleveland Browns Introduing Watson at a press conference in March
Cleveland Browns Introduing Watson at a press conference in March

The quarterback is now facing his 24th active lawsuit with claims of inappropriate sexual conduct during massage therapy appointments. The lawsuit states that the plaintiff massaged Watson twice. The first session was cut short because he had to exit suddenly after taking a phone call.

The lawsuit says the 26-year-old signal-caller scheduled another massage a few days later, when the woman said that the Browns quarterback exposed himself and performed a sexual act and that he "offered no apology or explanation for his conduct."

Despite two grand juries in Harris County, Texas declining to go after criminal charges against the quarterback, the league is looking into whether he breached its code of conduct and spoke to the quarterback in person as part of its investigation.

At the league's spring meeting, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that he believes the NFL is close to the conclusion of its investigation but couldn't give a timeframe for when a decision might be made.

We'll have to wait and see if the NFL disciplines him and if the quarterback will play a down for the Browns in the upcoming season.

