"Never seen a sicko like this" - NFL fans react to Deshaun Watson's suggestive reaction to massage therapists in rapper Diddy's latest post 

Deshaun Watson supposedly commented on rapper and entrepreneur Diddy’s most-recent post on Instagram. The rapper was getting a massage from multiple therapists. Despite the fact that the comment by the Cleveland Browns quarterback looks to be fake, it didn’t stop NFL fans from sharing their thoughts on the quarterback and his supposed comment.

Deshaun Watson and his lawsuits

Cleveland Browns Introduing Watson at a press conference in March

The quarterback is now facing his 24th active lawsuit with claims of inappropriate sexual conduct during massage therapy appointments. The lawsuit states that the plaintiff massaged Watson twice. The first session was cut short because he had to exit suddenly after taking a phone call.

The lawsuit says the 26-year-old signal-caller scheduled another massage a few days later, when the woman said that the Browns quarterback exposed himself and performed a sexual act and that he "offered no apology or explanation for his conduct."

Despite two grand juries in Harris County, Texas declining to go after criminal charges against the quarterback, the league is looking into whether he breached its code of conduct and spoke to the quarterback in person as part of its investigation.

At the league's spring meeting, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that he believes the NFL is close to the conclusion of its investigation but couldn't give a timeframe for when a decision might be made.

We'll have to wait and see if the NFL disciplines him and if the quarterback will play a down for the Browns in the upcoming season.

