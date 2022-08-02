"How many women did Josh Gordon assault/harass? Zero" - NFL fans livid after Deshaun Watson verdict, want justice for former Browns WR

Deshaun Watson was given a six-game suspension by Judge Sue L. Robinson following his disciplinary hearing, which concluded in June. However, some NFL fans aren’t too happy with the verdict. Some fans cite former Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon, who was suspended indefinitely by the league for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy last year.
The wideout missed multiple seasons in his career. NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the suspension of Watson compared to Gordon.
Fans felt that Gordon was given an unjust suspension when compared to the Cleveland quarterback because the receiver was being blackballed and a Christian:
Other NFL fans took the time to compare the length of suspensions between Watson and the receiver:
One fan also felt that Gordon had a legitimate reason to be upset at the ruling given to the Cleveland quarterback:
Another fan felt that the disparity in suspensions for the quarterback and Gordon is about the league's lack of support for women:
Comparing the suspensions of Gordon and Watson
In 2013, Gordon was suspended by the league for the first two games of the season for a breach of the league's substance abuse policy. In January last year, Gordon was suspended indefinitely for a second time by the league. The former second-round pick of the 2012 NFL Supplemental Draft has been suspended six times.
The most recent suspension was for breaking the NFL’s policies on substance abuse and performance-enhancing substances. He was reinstated in September last year.
A total of 24 women accused the former Houston Texans quarterback of sexual misconduct and/or sexual assault. All of the women were hired by the quarterback as massage therapists. He's thus far settled all but one of the civil lawsuits against him.
Back in June, Jenny Vrentas of the New York Times reported that Watson had met over 60 women over the course of 17 months (fall 2019 - spring 2021) for massages.
In 2021, Gordon played in 12 games for the Kansas City Chiefs, catching just five passes for 32 yards while the quarterback didn't play a single down.
