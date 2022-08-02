"How many women did Josh Gordon assault/harass? Zero" - NFL fans livid after Deshaun Watson verdict, want justice for former Browns WR

Deshaun Watson was given a six-game suspension by Judge Sue L. Robinson following his disciplinary hearing, which concluded in June. However, some NFL fans aren’t too happy with the verdict. Some fans cite former Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon, who was suspended indefinitely by the league for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy last year.

The wideout missed multiple seasons in his career. NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the suspension of Watson compared to Gordon.

Fans felt that Gordon was given an unjust suspension when compared to the Cleveland quarterback because the receiver was being blackballed and a Christian:

Nick Adams @NickAdamsinUSA Josh Gordon was suspended longer than Deshaun Watson.



How many women did Josh Gordon assault/harass?



Zero. Josh Gordon was suspended longer than Deshaun Watson.How many women did Josh Gordon assault/harass?Zero.

‏ً @CleveIandOhio @NickAdamsinUSA The NFL black balled Browns legend Josh Gordon. @NickAdamsinUSA The NFL black balled Browns legend Josh Gordon.

Eric Shun @ArtCovUnion247 @NickAdamsinUSA Josh Gordon is a God fearing Christian who was open about his issues and has done everything in his power to better himself. The NFL hates seeing Christians in the league. @NickAdamsinUSA Josh Gordon is a God fearing Christian who was open about his issues and has done everything in his power to better himself. The NFL hates seeing Christians in the league.

UMC1776 @ultramagachad5



Black men who smoke weed, but otherwise good people = black balled forever



Black Men who beat their wifes and rape women = 6 games



Think about what this means for who they want as role models. @NickAdamsinUSA Zero.Black men who smoke weed, but otherwise good people = black balled foreverBlack Men who beat their wifes and rape women = 6 gamesThink about what this means for who they want as role models. @NickAdamsinUSA Zero. Black men who smoke weed, but otherwise good people = black balled foreverBlack Men who beat their wifes and rape women = 6 gamesThink about what this means for who they want as role models.

Coach Bit Stockton @scottabittner How does DeShaun Watson get 6 games for having 25 sexual assault charges against him and Josh Gordon gets more than 25 games for Marijuana? How does DeShaun Watson get 6 games for having 25 sexual assault charges against him and Josh Gordon gets more than 25 games for Marijuana?

Other NFL fans took the time to compare the length of suspensions between Watson and the receiver:

mags @maggie_merren Calvin Ridley: 17 games for betting on his team to WIN while not playing.



Deshaun Watson: 6 games for 24+ Sexual Misconduct lawsuits.



Ok, makes total sense.



Not to mention other suspensions like Josh Gordon, DeAndre Hopkins, etc. …..



UGH



WTF NFL Calvin Ridley: 17 games for betting on his team to WIN while not playing. Deshaun Watson: 6 games for 24+ Sexual Misconduct lawsuits. Ok, makes total sense. Not to mention other suspensions like Josh Gordon, DeAndre Hopkins, etc. …..UGH WTF NFL

Zachary Martin @OneTrueZach The NFL is an absolute joke.



Calvin Ridley is suspended for a whole season for betting.



Josh Gordon was suspended multiple seasons for smoking weed.



But Watson gets only 6 games with 24 civil lawsuits against him.



Sick league. The NFL is an absolute joke. Calvin Ridley is suspended for a whole season for betting. Josh Gordon was suspended multiple seasons for smoking weed. But Watson gets only 6 games with 24 civil lawsuits against him. Sick league.

Bruce @SirKingBruce Y’all remember Josh Gordon? 25 plus games for smoking weed. Over 25 games??? But Watson got 6 for this? Help me out #NFL Y’all remember Josh Gordon? 25 plus games for smoking weed. Over 25 games??? But Watson got 6 for this? Help me out #NFL

One fan also felt that Gordon had a legitimate reason to be upset at the ruling given to the Cleveland quarterback:

Tom Mulvey @tom__mulvey Josh Gordon gotta be fuming that Deshaun Watson only got 6 games. I know I am lol Josh Gordon gotta be fuming that Deshaun Watson only got 6 games. I know I am lol

Another fan felt that the disparity in suspensions for the quarterback and Gordon is about the league's lack of support for women:

Eagles Girl @PhillyEaglesGal Gordon: 78 games for marijuana.



Ridley: at least 1 full season for making a bet that his team will win.



Jackson: 3 games for unlicensed driving.



Plaxico: 4 games for a public incident that resulted in a shooting.



Watson got 6. SIX.



The NFL rarely steps up for women. Gordon: 78 games for marijuana.Ridley: at least 1 full season for making a bet that his team will win.Jackson: 3 games for unlicensed driving.Plaxico: 4 games for a public incident that resulted in a shooting. Watson got 6. SIX. The NFL rarely steps up for women.

Comparing the suspensions of Gordon and Watson

Former Cleveland Browns WR Josh Gordon

In 2013, Gordon was suspended by the league for the first two games of the season for a breach of the league's substance abuse policy. In January last year, Gordon was suspended indefinitely for a second time by the league. The former second-round pick of the 2012 NFL Supplemental Draft has been suspended six times.

The most recent suspension was for breaking the NFL’s policies on substance abuse and performance-enhancing substances. He was reinstated in September last year.

A total of 24 women accused the former Houston Texans quarterback of sexual misconduct and/or sexual assault. All of the women were hired by the quarterback as massage therapists. He's thus far settled all but one of the civil lawsuits against him.

Back in June, Jenny Vrentas of the New York Times reported that Watson had met over 60 women over the course of 17 months (fall 2019 - spring 2021) for massages.

In 2021, Gordon played in 12 games for the Kansas City Chiefs, catching just five passes for 32 yards while the quarterback didn't play a single down.

