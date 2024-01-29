The lineup for Super Bowl 58 is set.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 on the road in the AFC Championship Game and will defend their Super Bowl title in Las Vegas. The San Francisco 49ers mounted a 17-point comeback to beat the Detroit Lions 34-31 in the NFC Championship Game to book their seats on the plane to Las Vegas.

The Super Bowl 58 battle between the Chiefs and the 49ers will be a rematch of their epic encounter from four years ago. Kansas City scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to beat San Francisco 31-20 to win their second Super Bowl.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

While the two teams have consistently been among their conferences' finest and most consistent, fans on social media were thrilled with the lineup. Many weren't too excited with the prospect of seeing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs repeating as Super Bowl champions or Brock Purdy and the 49ers ending the franchise's 34-year wait for a Lombardi trophy. Here are some of the comments from fans on social media:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet