"The NFL is such a god damn joke" - Fans shocked as Deshaun Watson set for Browns debut against Texans in Houston

The uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson's suspension has finally come to a denouement. The NFL has suspended the Cleveland Browns quarterback for 11 games and an additional $5 million fine.
Watson was initially handed a six-game suspension by an independent adjudicator after a slew of sexual misconduct allegations were levied against him. Earlier reports indicated that the league was aiming for a season-long suspension. But the NFL and the player's representatives have come to an agreement that will see Watson suspended for 11 games.
As fate would have it, Deshaun Watson will make his official Cleveland Browns debut against his former team, the Houston Texans, in Week 12 in Texas.
It takes very little effort to send NFL Twitter's conspiracy theorists abuzz, but the timing of Watson's suspension and his return has certainly given life to a whole new theory.
NFL fans greeted the suspension with shock. Many claimed that the NFL came to an agreement that would see Watson make his return against his former team. Here are some of the comments:
The NFL's statement on Deshaun Watson's revised suspension
Watson's previous suspension was handed down by Judge Sue L. Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA to oversee the case. In her 16-page report, Judge Robinson noted that Deshaun Watson had displayed a lack of remorse. She said that his pattern of behavior was more egregious than any incident previously reviewed by the NFL.
The league subsequently filed an appeal on the suspension and appointed Peter C. Harvey to hear the appeal. Harvey was part of a four-member panel that recommended a six-game suspension for Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott after he was accused of domestic violence.
In announcing the revised suspension, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released the following statement:
"Deshaun has committed to doing the hard work on himself that is necessary for his return to the NFL. This settlement requires compliance with a professional evaluation and treatment plan, a significant fine, and a more substantial suspension. We are grateful to Judge Robinson and Peter Harvey for their efforts in addressing these matters, which laid the foundation for reaching this conclusion."
The league was looking for a 17-game suspension and a fine of around $8 million. NFL Twitter pointed to the bigger picture in the league's timing of the revised suspension.
Watson's fine, along with contributions of $1 million each from the league and the Cleveland Browns, will go to non-profit organizations. Specifically, organizations that specialize in the prevention of sexual assault, supporting survivors, and related causes.