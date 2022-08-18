"The NFL is such a god damn joke" - Fans shocked as Deshaun Watson set for Browns debut against Texans in Houston

The uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson's suspension has finally come to a denouement. The NFL has suspended the Cleveland Browns quarterback for 11 games and an additional $5 million fine.

Watson was initially handed a six-game suspension by an independent adjudicator after a slew of sexual misconduct allegations were levied against him. Earlier reports indicated that the league was aiming for a season-long suspension. But the NFL and the player's representatives have come to an agreement that will see Watson suspended for 11 games.

As fate would have it, Deshaun Watson will make his official Cleveland Browns debut against his former team, the Houston Texans, in Week 12 in Texas.

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo Deshaun Watson on why he accepted a settlement if he claims he’s innocent: “I’ve always been able to stand on my innocence and always said I never assaulted or disrespected anyone but at the same point I have to continue to push forward with my life and career.” Deshaun Watson on why he accepted a settlement if he claims he’s innocent: “I’ve always been able to stand on my innocence and always said I never assaulted or disrespected anyone but at the same point I have to continue to push forward with my life and career.”

It takes very little effort to send NFL Twitter's conspiracy theorists abuzz, but the timing of Watson's suspension and his return has certainly given life to a whole new theory.

NFL fans greeted the suspension with shock. Many claimed that the NFL came to an agreement that would see Watson make his return against his former team. Here are some of the comments:

Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 NFL punishing Deshaun Watson NFL punishing Deshaun Watson https://t.co/klLRNQQand

coops @coopriley31 Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Deshaun Watson will be suspended for 11 games and fined $5M, per multiple reports Deshaun Watson will be suspended for 11 games and fined $5M, per multiple reports https://t.co/4U2G7QY8Hb The NFL is such a god damn joke twitter.com/bleacherreport… The NFL is such a god damn joke twitter.com/bleacherreport…

GD 👨🏻‍⚖️ (73-44) @MeltonSZN @BleacherReport His first game back is against the Texans of all teams. No way the NFL suspended him exactly 11 games for a story line @BleacherReport His first game back is against the Texans of all teams. No way the NFL suspended him exactly 11 games for a story line

Chauncey @NHeWaddledAway @BleacherReport NFL has the moral backbone of a chocolate éclaire @BleacherReport NFL has the moral backbone of a chocolate éclaire

Action BRANson 🗿 @BRANtree_3000



meaning his return would be week 12 against the Texans..



i dont mean to put on a tinfoil hat but that's kinda sus timing from the NFL Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Deshaun Watson will be suspended for 11 games and fined $5M, per multiple reports Deshaun Watson will be suspended for 11 games and fined $5M, per multiple reports https://t.co/4U2G7QY8Hb kind of weird that the NFL suspended Watson for only 11 gamesmeaning his return would be week 12 against the Texans..i dont mean to put on a tinfoil hat but that's kinda sus timing from the NFL twitter.com/BleacherReport… kind of weird that the NFL suspended Watson for only 11 gamesmeaning his return would be week 12 against the Texans..i dont mean to put on a tinfoil hat but that's kinda sus timing from the NFL twitter.com/BleacherReport…

The NFL's statement on Deshaun Watson's revised suspension

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Watson's previous suspension was handed down by Judge Sue L. Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA to oversee the case. In her 16-page report, Judge Robinson noted that Deshaun Watson had displayed a lack of remorse. She said that his pattern of behavior was more egregious than any incident previously reviewed by the NFL.

The league subsequently filed an appeal on the suspension and appointed Peter C. Harvey to hear the appeal. Harvey was part of a four-member panel that recommended a six-game suspension for Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott after he was accused of domestic violence.

In announcing the revised suspension, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released the following statement:

"Deshaun has committed to doing the hard work on himself that is necessary for his return to the NFL. This settlement requires compliance with a professional evaluation and treatment plan, a significant fine, and a more substantial suspension. We are grateful to Judge Robinson and Peter Harvey for their efforts in addressing these matters, which laid the foundation for reaching this conclusion."

Charles Robinson @CharlesRobinson Statement from #NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Deshaun Watson’s disciplinary settlement of an 11 game suspension and $5 million fine, along with mental health treatment. Statement from #NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Deshaun Watson’s disciplinary settlement of an 11 game suspension and $5 million fine, along with mental health treatment. https://t.co/97UB7PI3cx

The league was looking for a 17-game suspension and a fine of around $8 million. NFL Twitter pointed to the bigger picture in the league's timing of the revised suspension.

Watson's fine, along with contributions of $1 million each from the league and the Cleveland Browns, will go to non-profit organizations. Specifically, organizations that specialize in the prevention of sexual assault, supporting survivors, and related causes.

Edited by John Maxwell