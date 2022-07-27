Create
"How much help does Brady need?" - NFL fans in disbelief as Tom Brady recruits Julio Jones to the Buccaneers 

Param Nagda
Modified Jul 27, 2022 04:49 AM IST

News has broken that former Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones is signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He joins Tom Brady in the quest for the Super Bowl.

Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones is signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per source. The soon-to-be 45-year Tom Brady now will have a chance to throw to the 33-year-old Jones.More on ESPN’s NFL Live. https://t.co/IZQ4rMuEUo

Per Adam Schefter, the Green Bay Packers were also interested in adding the former All-Pro wide receiver to their roster. They were hoping to fill the boots of Davante Adams, who they traded to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason.

Julio Jones drew interest from, amongst others, the Green Bay Packers and Buccaneers. But Tampa was the most aggressive in giving its QB a new offensive weapon.

Per NFL reporter Don Kleiman, Brady has been actively recruiting Jones since March and finally managed to convince the wide receiver to sign a one-year deal with the Buccaneers.

@AdamSchefter In March I tweeted that Tom Brady has been actively recruiting the free agent All-Pro to join the Bucs and the numbers finally worked for both sides.The Packers were also interested in Julio but he chose Tampa.https://t.co/yIwnzebj3v

The news came out of left field and caught NFL fans off-guard. One Philadelphia Eagles fan claimed Tom Brady always spoils the fun for the rest of the league:

@AdamSchefter tom always ruins everything

One fan suggested that the news has made them sick:

@AdamSchefter https://t.co/1YIcyuYtC7

A few wondered how many weapons the Buccaneers quarterback needs:

@AdamSchefter How much help does Brady need???
@AdamSchefter How much help does Brady need
@AdamSchefter HOW MUCH HELP DOES BUMDY NEED

A couple of fans pointed out that the soon-to-be 45-year-old quarterback teaming up with a 33-year-old wide receiver doesn't exactly seem scary:

@AdamSchefter Tampa bay retirement home
@AdamSchefter Senior citizens team

Fansided's Matt Verderame also joked about the Buccaneers' average age:

Average age of the Bucs’ roster: 87 twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

Atlanta Falcons fans, including NBA star Montrezl Harrell, are pretty upset as their team's former star is not only joining a division rival but is also teaming up with the quarterback that denied them a Super Bowl title in spectacular fashion:

As a falcons fan, ain’t this about a never mind 🤦🏿‍♂️ twitter.com/adamschefter/s…
/deep, 45 second sigh twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…
The pain never stops twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

Julio Jones is one of the best wide receivers of the last decade. He recorded six straight seasons with at least 1300 receiving yards from 2015 to 2019 with the Falcons. His last season in Atlanta saw him register only 771 receiving yards in 10 games, his fewest since the 2013 campaign, where he played only five games.

Jones was traded to the Tennessee Titans in the 2021 offseason and had a terrible time with the team. He caught 31 passes for 434 receiving yards in 10 games and was a major disappointment. The team released Jones in March and the wide receiver has since been looking to join a Super Bowl contender.

Teaming up with Brady could not only revive Jones' career and but also present him with the best chance of hoisting the Lombardi trophy.

