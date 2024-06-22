"Historic moment" "Travis wouldn't be there without her" - NFL fans divide over Taylor Swift’s new selfie with royal family

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have the power to start an internet tsunami with the flick of a switch. The power couple joined another person at the top for a celebrity-laden crossover. Swift and Kelce stood for a selfie with Prince William and his royal family.

In a departure from their typical football-first portfolio, the NFL's social media channel reposted the picture, generating a sea of diverging opinions. Some fans loved to see the crossover.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Historic moment," one declared.

"Omggg they’re the cutest," another said.

"They seriously are our royal couple right now," one more NFL fan said.

On the flip side, plenty of fans went negative.

"Travis wouldn't be there without her," one fan said.

"We don’t care," one fan expressed negatively.

"Embarrassing," another said simply.

Swift's association with the NFL has always split fans and in June 2024, nothing seems to have changed. The entry of the British royal family further shows the growing profile of Kelce, but not everyone sees it as a gain.

Taylor Swift's boyfriend gets bonus visit with high-ranking government official

Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce rubbing shoulders with the leaders of the free world is nothing new. Every Super Bowl-winning team is invited to visit the home of the President of the United States. The Chiefs' tight end has been given three opportunities to visit the White House via three Super Bowl wins.

However, unlike his teammates who got to meet only Joe Biden this year, Kelce has managed to meet both President Biden and Prince William. In his career, Kelce has had the chance to meet the current US President, his predecessor, and now, the Prince of Wales too.

His first Super Bowl win came in 2019 at the tail end of President Trump's term. Then, after winning it all in 2023, he was given a chance to meet the current POTUS. In 2023, he got to visit the White House again.

Taylor Swift's boyfriend almost had a chance to meet President Biden even earlier, but a couple of factors nixed the opportunity. The opportunity would have come in 2020. The Chiefs managed to make the Super Bowl but lost to Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.