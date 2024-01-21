The Packers and the 49ers had a close battle in the first half of their Divisional round playoff game that finished 7-6 in favor of San Francisco. Brock Purdy had a touchdown, while Jordan Love led the Packers on a couple of drives that yielded field goals.

But fans were not sure that the matchup should have been so close. Green Bay had more possession in the first half after electing to receive the ball. And when the score was 3-0 in their favor, they had a 4th-and-1 in 49ers territory. Had they got it, that would have set up a 1st-and-goal and a potential 10-0 lead.

And based on what was broadcasted, it looked like a they got it. Jordan Love kept the ball and seemed to have broken the line of scrimmage. The referees were not sure so they asked for the chains to be brought out to the field and spotted the football themselves to measure it. It did not look as if they had placed the ball correctly and Matt LaFleur could be seen mouting "bad spot" after the officials confirmed it was turnover on downs.

Fans were certainly sympathetic with the Packers head coach as it seemed as if Green Bay should have retained the ball. They took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to accuse the referees of favoring the San Francisco 49ers in their home stadium. It was not something the NFL needed in such a high profile game after official calls had been questioned throughout the season. Here are some of the best reactions on the platform.

Packers did not help their own luck against the 49ers

While the spot definitely looked bad, the Packers would also be lamenting another play that could have changed the momentum. With the score 3-0 for Green Bay, the San Francisco 49ers were trying to conjure their first offensive drive.

Brock Purdy had not quite settled in and threw a ball straight at opposition defender Darnell Savage. It was thrown right into his hands and had he caught it, he could have had a pick-six.

The situation was not helped by the pouring rain but it immediately could have changed the complexion of the game. However, to their credit, the Packers hung in and went into the break down only one point after blocking a field goal from Jake Moody during the two-minute warning. That is the kind of heart that they need to cause an upset and hope some of the breaks from the referees fall their way.