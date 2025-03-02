Jaxson Dart divided opinion after his NFL Combine performance, with some convinced that he is going to be a top quarterback while others chose to disagree. The quarterback depth is not as deep in 2025 as it was in the past two drafts when multiple franchises chose their starters in the first round, but the Ole Miss player is expected to be among the top three players in his position this year.

He did not run in the NFL Combine, instead choosing to throw to the wide receiver group and make his case in front of watching coaches like Brian Daboll. The Giants boss was seen with his binoculars in Indianapolis surveying players who might improve his offense, where a quarterback still remains the top requirement.

One does not expect him to be scouring comments on X/Twitter to determine if he should pick Jaxson Dart but given how scattershot their recruitment has been for the past few years, it might not be the worst idea. Here are some of the conflicting responses on the social media platform.

The reactions continued to come with most of them reflecting the uncertainty that most rookie quarterback prospects face. Here are some more posts reflecting that reality.

"Jaxson Dart is a franchise QB" - said one.

"Never heard of more a bust athlete name than “Jaxson Dart” I’ll eat my words if this kid the next Joey b but no shot" - countered another.

"Whether you like it or not, Jaxson Dart is looking more and more like he’s going Round 1 of the Draft.." - noted a third.

Jaxson Dart already interesting Giants and Raiders

There are plenty of quarterback-needy teams in the NFL and Jaxson Dart has attracted attention from a couple of franchises already prior to his Combine performance. He has a relationship with Chip Kelly, who is now with the Raiders. He also opened up about what his interaction with the Giants saying he has a lot of respect for their head coach.

"Coach Daboll is someone who brings a ton of energy every time you step into the room...they're great people and great coaches" - said the Ole Miss quarterback.

The Titans, who have the first pick in this year's draft, might also be interested as they need a new quarterback and they might be impressed by what they saw in the NFL Combine. But whatever happens, based on social media reactions, some fans will think it is the right decision whereas others will vehemently disagree.

