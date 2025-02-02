Joe Burrow had a fantastic 2024 season, but his team did not qualify for the playoffs. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback led the NFL in passing yards and won five straight games to close the year. And it still wasn't enough.

The 2024 Cincinnati Bengals had a huge defensive problem. They allowed, on average, 25.5 points per game, the 7th-highest mark in the league. None of the six teams who allowed more points made the playoffs or finished with a positive record. Burrow was not part of the problem.

After a second straight year without making the postseason, Burrow made an important disclosure regarding his performance. The wrist injury that he suffered in 2023, and prematurely ended his season, was still affecting some bits of his performance in 2024:

NFL fans were impressed to learn that the Bengals' superstar played at such a high level even without being 100%. However, the fact that he's still dealing with problems related to an injury of more than a year ago also had fans concerned:

"So you’re saying he wasn’t even 100% yet? My god", said one fan.

"Not unexpected, but makes an even more compelling MVP case", said another fan.

"So is this his excuse for missing the playoffs?" was a third tweet regarding the situation.

"I think it makes sense re all the fumbles", a fan noted.

Joe Burrow's stats for the 2024 season

The 9-8 record felt unfair. The Bengals lost too many games where their defense was the problem despite a good offensive exhibition.

In 17 games, he amassed 4,918 passing yards, 43 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 70.6% completion rate. He had the best touchdown ratio (6.6%) and the second-lowest interception rate (1.4%) of his career. All of this despite Cincinnati throwing the ball at one of the highest rates in the league.

His best wide receiver, Ja'Marr Chase, a strong Offensive Player of the Year (OPOY) contender, had 1,708 receiving yards, along with 17 touchdowns and 127 receptions. He led the league in these three categories, completing the rare Receiving Triple Crown, just the fifth receiver to do so since 1990.

