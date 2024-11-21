  • home icon
By Andre Castillo
Modified Nov 21, 2024 00:08 GMT
Madden NFL 25 players can now perform Saquon Barkley
Madden NFL 25 players can now perform Saquon Barkley's famous hurdle (GETTY)

Saquon Barkley stunned fans earlier this month when he reverse-hurdled over Jarrian Jones during the Philadelphia Eagles' defeat of the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. Now, gamers can recreate that feat of athleticism.

On Wednesday, Electronic Arts added the move to Madden NFL 25 as part of the fifth update.

Fans' reactions were mixed.

Here are some other reactions:

"Surprised it took this long," one wrote.
"He's gonna be on the cover of '26. Calling it now," another predicted.
"Not awesome at all. Fix the actual issues in the game as fast as you added this," another said.

To perform this move, the player must be controlling Barkley. His defender must be coming in from a 45-degree angle and near him by the time the prompt becomes available. The player must then precisely execute the prompt.

Saquon Barkley reacts to viral hurdle on podcast

While that play has become memetic, Saquon Barkley does not want to be remembered solely for that move. After that game, he told CBS sideline reporter AJ Ross:

"(I) let my body just react. That play was cool and all."

Coach Nick Sirianni was ecstatic about it, calling it "unbelievable" and "the best play I've ever seen."

"What I think is so cool is there are going to be kids all over the country and all over Philadelphia talking about that play and simulating (it on) backyard or Pee Wee Football," Sirianni said. "They aren't going to be able to make it because I think he's the only one in the world that can do that."

A few days after the game, Barkley discussed the play on AJ Greene and Justin Pugh's "Air It Out" podcast.

"So, when I spun, I went to spin again, and I really thought was going low, so I was like, 'Imma be cool if I just jump up,' but my body just kind of took over," Barkley said.

He also revealed that he was drug-tested after that game. When asked if he would try that move again, he said no, at least not intentionally.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
