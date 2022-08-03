"Tyreek Hill chose this over Kansas City" - NFL fans troll Dolphins after franchise stripped off 2023 first-round pick for tampering with Tom Brady, Sean Payton

The Miami Dolphins had a nice start to the offseason with the hiring of San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as the team’s new head coach.

They also traded for six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs. However, things have taken quite a turn as the NFL disciplined the franchise for tampering with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

NFL fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Miami getting reprimanded by the league. One fan mentioned Tyreek Hill's name in relation to the entire episode.

Some fans went on to mention former Miami head coach Brian Flores and how owner Stephen Ross wasn't punished for his role in the situation.

The league apprised the Dolphins on Tuesday that they would lose their first-round pick in next year's NFL Draft, among other disciplinary measures. This punishment is for breaches of league policies relating to the integrity of the game of football. Along with their first-round pick, they will also give up their third-round pick in 2024.

After a six-month investigation, the league found that the franchise, mostly Ross and vice chairman/limited partner Bruce Beal, violated the anti-tampering policy. There were three instances of it, from 2019 to 2022, in talks with Brady and the agent for Payton.

Ross was fined $1.5 million and given a suspension till October 17, during which time he isn't allowed to be at the Dolphins' facility or be a representative of the team at any team function. He will also not be able to attend any league meetings prior to the 2023 annual meeting.

Beal was fined $500K and isn't authorized to attend any of the league meetings for the remainder of the 2022 season.

How the Miami Dolphins tampering scandal started

Baltimore Ravens v Miami Dolphins

Bruce Beal led the illicit communications with Brady, who was then the quarterback for the New England Patriots, while he was still under contract with the Patriots. Ross and other Miami executives were told of the context of those discussions.

Both Ross and Beal interfered with Brady once again after last season, when he was under contract with the Buccaneers. This time, however, the talks were focused on him joining the Dolphins as a limited partner and perhaps as a football executive.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement that the league's investigators found various violations that were "unprecedented," commenting:

"The investigators found tampering violations of unprecedented scope and severity. I know of no prior instance of a team violating the prohibition on tampering with both a head coach and star player, to the potential detriment of multiple other clubs, over a period of several years.

"Similarly, I know of no prior instance in which ownership was so directly involved in the violations."

We'll see if there's any more fallout regarding this tampering scandal and if this will hang over the Dolphins when they enter the 2022 season.

