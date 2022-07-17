Create
"You say baseball is boring but you bring up hockey?" - NFL fans get embroiled in heated debate over Packers star's tweet

Modified Jul 17, 2022 08:08 PM IST

Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos took to social media to discuss how it's a downtime for all sports in the month of July. However, that tweet caused a bit of an uproar as NFL fans took to social media themselves to comment on Amos and share their other thoughts as well.

A fan states that the sport of baseball is boring, but people bring up hockey:

@JimboTsuruta @_SmashAmos31 Braves don't outspend by double or more. Never have. You say baseball is boring but you bring up hockey???? 😂

This Philadelphia Eagles fan comments about bringing back football:

Yes!! Please bring back football. I literally have a tv subscription for no reason right now. twitter.com/_smashamos31/s…

Here, this fan disagrees with Amos, saying that there's nothing better than baseball in the summer:

@_SmashAmos31 No it's perfect. No NBA or NHL. Nothing better than Baseball in the summer.

A Chicago Bears fan said that the lack of sports is only applicable in the United States:

@_SmashAmos31 Only in US.

Another fan disagreed with the Packers safety, commenting that the best athletes in the world are competing in track and field tournaments:

@_SmashAmos31 No, the best athletes in the world are competing in track and field tournaments. Pay attention.
A Los Angeles Chargers fan noted that the 150th British Open golf tournament and the Euro Cup is on in July:

@_SmashAmos31 150th Open is ongoing, Euro cup in football as well. All depends on what you like I guess.

This fan said that the lack of sports explains why people are getting pregnant:

Yup that’s why everybody pregnant now twitter.com/_smashamos31/s…

A Buffalo Bills fan said there's more to life than baseball as The Open for golf and Wimbledon for tennis comes in the month of July:

Only if you’re not a fan of tennis (Wimbledon) and golf (The Open). Two majors in July. There’s more to life than football. twitter.com/_smashamos31/s…

This fan agrees with Amos while adding that the NFL needs to start at the end of July:

Yes and it’s not close. NFL needs to start end of July. twitter.com/_smashamos31/s…

It's time to seek out alternative sports such as hot dog eating, cornhole, spikeball, and the Canadian Football League (CFL), according to this fan:

@_SmashAmos31 Time to seek out alternative sports.. hot dog eatinga, corn hole, spike ball, and then CFL :)

The Packers safety and his comments

Adrian Amos
Adrian Amos

The Green Bay safety asked whether the month of July is the most boring time in sports.

"Is July the most boring time for sports?"

Looking at major sports, the NHL season ended last month as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning to win the Stanley Cup. Training camp for the NFL starts towards the conclusion of July while the NBA is wrapping up its Summer League.

MLB is currently on its All-Star break and the All-Star game will take place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

As mentioned earlier, tournaments such as Wimbledon for tennis and the British Open for golf happen this month for those looking for other sports to watch.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat

