The Indianapolis Colts selected Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fourth-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He's expected to be the Colts' franchise quarterback and could start his rookie season.

Shortly after being drafted, Richardson is already displaying his leadership skills off the field. After a recent rookie event ended, the player decided to stay back and help clean the event up, helping out the staff of the event.

NFL executive Troy Vincent even told him that he didn't have to help and Richardson told him that the rookies left an unacceptable mess, and that it's unacceptable for players to expect the staff to clean up after them.

Richardson explained that it was unfair to expect the staff to clean… Awesome: After a recent NFL rookie event, #Colts 20-year old QB Anthony Richardson, decided to stay behind after everyone else exited and clean up a big mess left by the players so the staff wouldn't have to.Richardson explained that it was unfair to expect the staff to clean… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Awesome: After a recent NFL rookie event, #Colts 20-year old QB Anthony Richardson, decided to stay behind after everyone else exited and clean up a big mess left by the players so the staff wouldn't have to.Richardson explained that it was unfair to expect the staff to clean… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/o5LzSY3qdV

NFL fans react to Anthony Richardson helping out at rookie event

NFL fans praised Anthony Richardson for his kind act by helping clean up after the rookie event. Most credited his leadership while others pointed to him being raised right for being the likeable guy that he is.

Here's how fans reacted to Richardson's act of kindness:

Van @vanman_1000 @NFL_DovKleiman Need 2 see more stories like this! ARichardson was raised the right way!! @NFL_DovKleiman Need 2 see more stories like this! ARichardson was raised the right way!!

TYLER @iTSRELYT @NFL_DovKleiman Alright he got me, hopefully he keeps this mentality and passes it on. @NFL_DovKleiman Alright he got me, hopefully he keeps this mentality and passes it on.

Brian Rysko🇺🇸🇵🇱 @BrianRysko @NFL_DovKleiman I’m not a Colts fan but I’m a fan of this young man and pulling for him. @NFL_DovKleiman I’m not a Colts fan but I’m a fan of this young man and pulling for him.

Chris Spags @ChrisSpags @draft32teams @NFL_DovKleiman True leadership! Between that and the fireman training, he’s very likable in addition to being the greatest duel threat weapon football has ever seen! @draft32teams @NFL_DovKleiman True leadership! Between that and the fireman training, he’s very likable in addition to being the greatest duel threat weapon football has ever seen!

Brogee @OCMRedRacer @NFL_DovKleiman I wasn’t on the Richardson train, I am now! STRONG character @NFL_DovKleiman I wasn’t on the Richardson train, I am now! STRONG character 💪

Ju1ianf.eth @Ju1ianf @NFL_DovKleiman Fml as a titans fan it pains me to know they had such a good draft @NFL_DovKleiman Fml as a titans fan it pains me to know they had such a good draft

Can Anthony Richardson become the next Colts franchise qaurterback after Andrew Luck?

Anthony Richardson 2023 NFL Draft - Round 1

The Indianapolis Colts were expected to draft a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft and that's what they did by selecting Anthony Richardson fourth-overall.

The team is hopeful that Richardson will be their next franchise guy as they have been shuffling through quarterbacks since Andrew Luck retired after the 2018 season.

The Colts have started seven quarterbacks from 2019-2022, and only drafted Sam Ehlinger in those four years. They used Matt Ryan, Phillip Rivers, and Carson Wentz for most of the last three seasons.

Richardson is a 6-foot-4, 244-pound quarterback that ran a 4.43 forty-time. He set the record for vertical jump (40-5 inches) and broad jump (10 feet, 9 inches) for a quarterback.

While he only started 13 games in college, he was touted as a top QB prospect due to his raw athleticism, arm, and potential in the NFL. He will be coached and mentored by first-year head coach Shane Steichen.

Stiechen helped Justin Herbert earn Offensive Rookie of the Year, and then helped Jalen Hurts finish second place in MVP voting this past season. Richardson could be the next QB prospect that develops under him.

