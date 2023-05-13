The Indianapolis Colts selected Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fourth-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He's expected to be the Colts' franchise quarterback and could start his rookie season.
Shortly after being drafted, Richardson is already displaying his leadership skills off the field. After a recent rookie event ended, the player decided to stay back and help clean the event up, helping out the staff of the event.
NFL executive Troy Vincent even told him that he didn't have to help and Richardson told him that the rookies left an unacceptable mess, and that it's unacceptable for players to expect the staff to clean up after them.
NFL fans react to Anthony Richardson helping out at rookie event
NFL fans praised Anthony Richardson for his kind act by helping clean up after the rookie event. Most credited his leadership while others pointed to him being raised right for being the likeable guy that he is.
Can Anthony Richardson become the next Colts franchise qaurterback after Andrew Luck?
The Indianapolis Colts were expected to draft a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft and that's what they did by selecting Anthony Richardson fourth-overall.
The team is hopeful that Richardson will be their next franchise guy as they have been shuffling through quarterbacks since Andrew Luck retired after the 2018 season.
The Colts have started seven quarterbacks from 2019-2022, and only drafted Sam Ehlinger in those four years. They used Matt Ryan, Phillip Rivers, and Carson Wentz for most of the last three seasons.
Richardson is a 6-foot-4, 244-pound quarterback that ran a 4.43 forty-time. He set the record for vertical jump (40-5 inches) and broad jump (10 feet, 9 inches) for a quarterback.
While he only started 13 games in college, he was touted as a top QB prospect due to his raw athleticism, arm, and potential in the NFL. He will be coached and mentored by first-year head coach Shane Steichen.
Stiechen helped Justin Herbert earn Offensive Rookie of the Year, and then helped Jalen Hurts finish second place in MVP voting this past season. Richardson could be the next QB prospect that develops under him.
