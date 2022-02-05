NFL fans feel Ryan Fitzpatrick is the "motherf***er" Tom Brady referred to during free agency

Recently retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady made an appearance on the HBO show The Shop: Interrupted back in June of 2021 while still with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On the show, he spoke of his shock that one NFL team was “sticking with that motherf***er” over him back in free agency in 2020. Now some NFL fans feel that the person the quarterback was referring to was then-Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Timbo Slice said, "And know that we moved forward with Ryan Fitzpatrick, instead of pursuing Tom Brady. Don't get me wrong. I don't like Brady, but what the hell? We actually hate winning."

DFG tweeted, "Mannn all I can say is, I see Ross being forced to sale the team. Would be a great day!"

Preston Williams szn said, "We stuck with fitzpatrick… FITZPATRICK > BRADY."

Tyler DeSena asks, "Was Ryan Fitzpatrick the QB Brady was referring to?"

Samad says, "If this man is talking about Fitzpatrick, he's going to pass out."

gifdsports says "Wait was Ryan Fitzpatrick “the motherf***er” Tom Brady was talking about?"

Miami Heatle placed three crying face emojis in their reaction to the report about Brady in Miami.

Jevon Holland GOAT said this in their tweet: "As soon as I read that paragraph in the Flores lawsuit, I remembered this. That motherf***er was Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tua Tagovailoa."

ant da fin says, "He was going to come to Miami and they f***ed it."

3rd & Juan says "Reports of Stephen Ross pressing Flores to recruit Tom Brady would confirm Brady’s 'that motherf****er comments from 2020 were directed at Ryan Fitzpatrick."

How the Brian Flores Lawsuit Affects the Brady-Fitzpatrick NFL Issue

Former Miami Dolphins HC Brian Flores

The prominent quarterback in question was the former Tampa Bay signal-caller, per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. The lawsuit states this happened in early 2020, right before he was set to become a free agent.

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has filed a discrimination lawsuit against the NFL. Within the lawsuit, it contains an accusation that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross attempted to get Flores to breach the league’s tampering rule.

The suit claims that the Dolphins owner invited the former head coach onto his yacht for lunch at the same time that a “prominent quarterback” was going to show up on the same yacht.

Fitzpatrick played two seasons with Miami, throwing for 5,620 yards with 33 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. The 44-year-old Buccaneers quarterback had 9,949 yards passing, 83 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in his two seasons with Tampa Bay, winning a Super Bowl in the process.

For Dolphins fans, it is a case of what could have been.

