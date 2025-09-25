  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Delete this please”: NFL fans flame Kyler Murray for pairing pregame outfit with flip-flops ahead of Seahawks clash

“Delete this please”: NFL fans flame Kyler Murray for pairing pregame outfit with flip-flops ahead of Seahawks clash

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 25, 2025 23:54 GMT
Carolina Panthers v Arizona Cardinals - Source: Getty
Kyler Murray arrives to Seahawks game with a strange choice of footwear - Source: Getty

Kyler Murray entered his home field on Thursday looking to give the Arizona Cardinals a 3-1 start against the Seattle Seahawks, but fans could only be fixated on his pre-game outfit.

Ad

The quarterback arrived at State Farm Stadium for the Week 3 game against the Seattle Seahawks wearing red flip-flops/slippers below a leopard print jacket over a white shirt and bluish-gray jeans with red designs:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

And there was much ridicule over it:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
Ad
Ad

More of it can be seen below:

"Protect him from those tortilla uniforms!" one "implored".
"Oh jeez!!! Whatever," another sighed.
"He should have told him not to wear that jacket then if that's true," another insisted.

Kyler Murray embracing more analytical approach to playing football in 2025

Over the past two seasons, Kyler Murray was known to be one of the more aggressive quarterbacks in the NFL. However, his rate has dramatically decreased over the first three games of 2025. From 15.3% and 16.8% in 2023 and 2024, it has slipped to just 11.2%, according to ESPN NextGen Stats.

Ad

It was best exemplified in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers. Despite having the option to throw to either Trey McBride and Michael Wilson at the slot or either Marvin Harrison Jr. and Zay Jones at the corner, he instead chose to connect with backup running back Trey Benson for what would turn out to be 15 yards.

Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing praised such wisdom:

"It was a great decision by him to evaluate down the field. It wasn't there. They played a really soft zone, find the checkdown, move the chains and give us the chance to go get seven there before the half. That was awesome."
Ad

And that "safer" approach to passing is something that Murray himself has come to appreciate:

"In high school and college, you can kind of get away with doing stuff, trying to do too much. It doesn't bite you in the ass like it does in the NFL. At this level, you throw a 5-yard hitch, nine times out of 10, you've got to do that if it's open. Don't get greedy.
Ad
"It's just those type of things at this position, yeah, that's the kicker -- it's like, don't get bored doing it."

The following week at the San Francisco 49ers, Murray completed 22 of 35 attempts for 159 yards and a touchdown in a 15-16 walk-off loss.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Cardinals Nation! You can check out the latest Arizona Cardinals Schedule and dive into the latest Cardinals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications