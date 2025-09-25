“Delete this please”: NFL fans flame Kyler Murray for pairing pregame outfit with flip-flops ahead of Seahawks clash

Kyler Murray entered his home field on Thursday looking to give the Arizona Cardinals a 3-1 start against the Seattle Seahawks, but fans could only be fixated on his pre-game outfit.The quarterback arrived at State Farm Stadium for the Week 3 game against the Seattle Seahawks wearing red flip-flops/slippers below a leopard print jacket over a white shirt and bluish-gray jeans with red designs:And there was much ridicule over it:Jacob Faith @olfaithful_LINK@AZCardinals @K1 @willhernandez76 Flip flops… delete this please𝙅𝙖𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝘾𝙧𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙩𝙩 @JaredCrockettLINK@AZCardinals @K1 @willhernandez76 Jeans with flip-flops is definitely a choice…Rome @Rome42878458LINK@AZCardinals @K1 @willhernandez76 Not the flip-flopsMore of it can be seen below:&quot;Protect him from those tortilla uniforms!&quot; one &quot;implored&quot;.&quot;Oh jeez!!! Whatever,&quot; another sighed.&quot;He should have told him not to wear that jacket then if that's true,&quot; another insisted.Kyler Murray embracing more analytical approach to playing football in 2025Over the past two seasons, Kyler Murray was known to be one of the more aggressive quarterbacks in the NFL. However, his rate has dramatically decreased over the first three games of 2025. From 15.3% and 16.8% in 2023 and 2024, it has slipped to just 11.2%, according to ESPN NextGen Stats.It was best exemplified in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers. Despite having the option to throw to either Trey McBride and Michael Wilson at the slot or either Marvin Harrison Jr. and Zay Jones at the corner, he instead chose to connect with backup running back Trey Benson for what would turn out to be 15 yards.Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing praised such wisdom:&quot;It was a great decision by him to evaluate down the field. It wasn't there. They played a really soft zone, find the checkdown, move the chains and give us the chance to go get seven there before the half. That was awesome.&quot;And that &quot;safer&quot; approach to passing is something that Murray himself has come to appreciate:&quot;In high school and college, you can kind of get away with doing stuff, trying to do too much. It doesn't bite you in the ass like it does in the NFL. At this level, you throw a 5-yard hitch, nine times out of 10, you've got to do that if it's open. Don't get greedy.&quot;It's just those type of things at this position, yeah, that's the kicker -- it's like, don't get bored doing it.&quot;The following week at the San Francisco 49ers, Murray completed 22 of 35 attempts for 159 yards and a touchdown in a 15-16 walk-off loss.