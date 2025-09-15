  • home icon
  "Clear anger issues," "Man child": NFL fans flame Travis Kelce over viral outburst on sidelines by slamming helmets during Chiefs-Eagles clash

By Andre Castillo
Published Sep 15, 2025 01:27 GMT
Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

Travis Kelce is having a frustrating start to the 2025 season, having lost two straight games for the first time since 2015.

On Sunday, shortly after Patrick Mahomes rushed for a touchdown late in the second quarter to give the Kansas City Chiefs a 10-7 lead against the Philadelphia Eagles, Fox's cameras caught the star tight end on the sidelines yelling and slamming his helmet:

There was much negativity directed at him in the aftermath:

"Shake it off 😂," one "advised".
"Watch out Taylor before he start getting pushy," another warned.
"Catch the ball and shut up," another admonished.

Kelce finished the game with four catches for 61 yards, but he also muffed a goal-line target that Andrew Mukuba caught for an interception. The Chiefs wound up losing 17-20, the first time they have begun a season 0-2 since 2014, when they also missed the playoffs for the last time.

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Travis Kelce's muffed catch in Chiefs' loss vs. Eagles

After the game, Patrick Mahomes took to the stand to address his misfire to Travis Kelce. He blamed himself, saying that he rushed it despite a perfect defensive situation:

“Just trying to out it on his body low before that while player got there. If I could put it on his body, he can catch it, take the hit, and get into the endzone.”
However, he insisted that despite mistakes like it, the Chiefs were starting to grow into each other as a team:

“I mean, we deal with adversity. It's about how you deal with it. And obviously this isn't how we want to start, but how are we going to respond? ...It's not like we're missing by much. I know it sucks for fans, but I feel like we're close. And so all we can do is just continue to work and continue to get after it and be ready.”
Meanwhile, head coach Andy Reid took full responsibility for the loss, while still discouraging his players from being demotivated:

“Keep playing hard. I’ll take this one, you keep playing hard. Stick together, play hard.”

The Chiefs' next game will be a visit to the New York Giants a week from now. Kickoff is at 8:20 pm ET on NBC.

