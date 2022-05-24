"How did the white guy get no charges and the black get charged with battery?" - NFL fans react to viral video involving former Broncos player knocking out airport clerk

A former Denver Broncos cornerback was seen knocking out an airport employee in a fight at Newark Liberty International Airport. Brandon Langley was charged with simple assault and released on his own recognizance. NFL fans took to social media to express their thoughts on the incident.
Former Broncos Player and a United Airlines Employee
A viral video captured the unidentified worker shoving Langley, who then goes after the employee. The employee then puts up his fists to fight and then slaps Langley across the face.
Langley yelled this at an observer after the hit that sent the worker to the floor, leaving him bleeding from the head:
“You saw that s***?”
Both then faced each other once more as the former cornerback told the employee the following:
"You want some more?"
At that point, the other employees looked to have separated the two. It wasn't evident as to what initiated the incident. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said Langley was charged with simple assault and released on his own recognizance,
United Airlines said the employee was working for its subsidiary, United Ground Express, and was fired from his position.