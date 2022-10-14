"Deshaun Watson is the Donald Trump of Harvey Weinsteins", "This guy needs to be in prison" - NFL fans fume after 26th woman claims QB sexually harassed her

After settling all but one of the 25 civil lawsuits against him and accepting an 11-game suspension, it seemed that the worst had passed for Deshaun Watson. But on Thursday, the Cleveland Browns quarterback's woes deepened after another woman filed a lawsuit against him, alleging that he coerced her into oral sex during a massage session in 2020.

Per the lawsuit filed in Harris County, Texas, Watson reached out to the woman, who worked as a massage therapist, on Instagram and invited her to the Houstonian hotel in December 2020. During the massage session, Watson allegedly persistently pressured her into massaging his private area before removing his towel and offering "to let her 'get on top.'" He then coerced her into oral sex and paid her $300.

Fans on social media were ticked off after the report became public and bashed the quarterback:

Joshua Gale @joshuagale75



Deshaun Watson is the Donald Trump of Harvey Weinstein's.

TJ @Tim906UP



This guy needs to be in prison.

Sean 🎃 @MadrigalRBW @espn Get this man as far away from a football field as he can be

Colby Blair @ColbyBlair83 @espn You know what they say…25 incidents is a coincidence, 26 is a pattern.

LutzyGirl @kimalutz @espn They knew & they signed him for $250M anyway. They're all disgusting.

SheRa @SheRa34254881 @espn This guy is a menace to society.

Will Deshaun Watson's suspension increase?

With the 26th woman joining the fray in accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct, the question arises whether the league will look into the latest allegations and amend the quarterback's 11-game suspension.

Cleveland-based journalist Camryn Justice confirmed that the latest allegations won't affect Watson's suspension. She tweeted:

"As part of [Deshaun Watson's] agreement, he's not subject to further discipline for any alleged personal conduct policy violations arising from the same/ similar conduct that allegedly occurred before his settlement. This new suit will have no impact on his current suspension, source confirms."

Watson was allowed to return to the Browns' training facility on Monday, however, he's still barred from practicing with the team and attending games. The quarterback will be eligible to make his debut for the Browns in Week 12 against his former team, the Houston Texans.

Provided there are no hiccups, Watson is expected to start the game. He last played on January 3rd, 2021 for the Texans and completed 28 of his 39 pass attempts for 365 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-38 loss against the Tennessee Titans.

Watson's 20-month hiatus from the NFL is almost at its conclusion, but the quarterback shouldn't expect too much fanfare on his return to the field.

