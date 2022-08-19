"Deshaun Watson and the Browns can go f*** themselves" - NFL fans fume as QB claims he's innocent after getting suspended for 11 games for sexual misconduct

Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension has been extended to 11 games. The NFL and the quarterback's representatives have reached an agreement, which has proven extremely unpopular with fans.

The quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by 24 women and has maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings. However, he apologized for his actions before his preseason Cleveland Browns debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Following the announcement of the revised suspension, Watson faced the media and once again stated his innocence. Here's what he said:

"I have always stood on my innocence and am going to continue to stand on that, but at the same time I have to continue to push forward on my life and my career."

However, his stance hasn't gone down well with fans on Twitter. They were quick to share their thoughts and the overall feeling was outrage. Here are some of the top comments:

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo Deshaun Watson on why he’s apologizing then: “For everybody that was affected by this situation. There were a lot of people that were triggered.” Deshaun Watson on why he’s apologizing then: “For everybody that was affected by this situation. There were a lot of people that were triggered.”

Courtney Finnicum @courtney883 Deshaun Watson and the Browns can go fuck themselves. Disrespectfully. Deshaun Watson and the Browns can go fuck themselves. Disrespectfully. https://t.co/rDSzvOFMAp

Zach @ZachJMayer Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo Statements from #Browns ownership and Deshaun Watson via the team Statements from #Browns ownership and Deshaun Watson via the team https://t.co/nSrwsUzLLB The exact opposite of accountability is what Deshaun has done. What is he apologizing for if he didn’t do anything wrong? twitter.com/mikegarafolo/s… The exact opposite of accountability is what Deshaun has done. What is he apologizing for if he didn’t do anything wrong? twitter.com/mikegarafolo/s…

Watson is slated to return in Week 13 against the The NFL and #Browns QB Deshaun Watson have struck a deal on a disciplinary settlement. As part of it, he’ll be suspended 11 games and pay $5M.Watson is slated to return in Week 13 against the #Texans The NFL and #Browns QB Deshaun Watson have struck a deal on a disciplinary settlement. As part of it, he’ll be suspended 11 games and pay $5M. Watson is slated to return in Week 13 against the #Texans. https://t.co/u2Xe7KA0H9 Oh look, you can sexually assault 20+ women for $5 million and time off work.Fuck @nflcommish and fuck @Browns Oh look, you can sexually assault 20+ women for $5 million and time off work. Fuck @nflcommish and fuck @Browns twitter.com/rapsheet/statu…

Andrew Stetka @AStetka Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo Deshaun Watson on why he’s apologizing then: “For everybody that was affected by this situation. There were a lot of people that were triggered.” Deshaun Watson on why he’s apologizing then: “For everybody that was affected by this situation. There were a lot of people that were triggered.” Deshaun Watson can fuck the entire way off. twitter.com/mikegarafolo/s… Deshaun Watson can fuck the entire way off. twitter.com/mikegarafolo/s…

Caitlin Bare @Cait_JD Fuck the @nfl deal with Deshaun Watson. $5 million that's just going to go straight into the league's pocket while Watson continues to make a quarter of a billion. He'll definitely learn a lesson from that 🙄🙄🙄 Fuck the @nfl deal with Deshaun Watson. $5 million that's just going to go straight into the league's pocket while Watson continues to make a quarter of a billion. He'll definitely learn a lesson from that 🙄🙄🙄

Long Long Man @sakerugummy 11 games and $5M isn’t nearly enough. FUCK Deshaun Watson and FUCK Jimmy Haslam. I feel bad for my bros in Ohio who have to cheer for the Browns despite this serial predator and this enabling owner. 11 games and $5M isn’t nearly enough. FUCK Deshaun Watson and FUCK Jimmy Haslam. I feel bad for my bros in Ohio who have to cheer for the Browns despite this serial predator and this enabling owner.

🖤m e g a n💛 @meganjeanmack it’s FUCK Deshaun Watson and the Browns til I’m blue in the face. Karma is on her way. believe that!!!! it’s FUCK Deshaun Watson and the Browns til I’m blue in the face. Karma is on her way. believe that!!!!

Andy G @MiamiDadeRaised twitter.com/rapsheet/statu… Ian Rapoport @RapSheet



Watson is slated to return in Week 13 against the The NFL and #Browns QB Deshaun Watson have struck a deal on a disciplinary settlement. As part of it, he’ll be suspended 11 games and pay $5M.Watson is slated to return in Week 13 against the #Texans The NFL and #Browns QB Deshaun Watson have struck a deal on a disciplinary settlement. As part of it, he’ll be suspended 11 games and pay $5M. Watson is slated to return in Week 13 against the #Texans. https://t.co/u2Xe7KA0H9 11 games for one of the biggest sexual predators in recent memory? This is a slap in the face to all of his victims. Fuck you @deshaunwatson 11 games for one of the biggest sexual predators in recent memory? This is a slap in the face to all of his victims. Fuck you @deshaunwatson twitter.com/rapsheet/statu…

There's a lot to digest from the agreement and it has resulted in more questions than answers.

Takeaways from Deshaun Watson's revised suspension

Deshaun Watson Press Conference

Watson's six-game suspension was handed down by an independent arbitrator, Judge Sue L. Robinson. She was jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA to oversee the case. In her 16-page report, Robinson pointed towards Watson's lack of remorse as a factor. She added that his pattern of behavior was predatory and more egregious than any case of misconduct reviewed by the NFL.

Watson's initial suspension was widely criticized for being far too lenient. The revised suspension is also being met with a similar outcry, however, this time it will stand. There will be no more appeals, so the Browns finally know how long they will be without their quarterback.

For Cleveland, it means they need to stay relevant until Week 12, when Watson returns against the Houston Texans. If they are to make the playoffs, they will need to win several games with backup Jacoby Brissett under center. They will hope that Watson hits the ground running upon his return.

The league said in a statement that it will create a fund of $7 million, which will be donated towards supporting non-profit organizations across the country. Primarily organizations that educate young people on healthy relationships, prevent sexual assault and help support survivors. The fund will be made up of Deshaun Watson's $5 million fine, along with contributions of $1 million each from the league and the Cleveland Browns.

In announcing the suspension, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said:

"Deshaun has committed to doing the hard work on himself that is necessary for his return to the NFL. This settlement requires compliance with a professional evaluation and treatment plan, a significant fine, and a more substantial suspension."

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman In the middle of questions about Deshaun Watson's behavior, Jimmy Haslam says: "It's important to remember Deshaun Watson is 26-years old, and he's a hell of an NFL quarterback." In the middle of questions about Deshaun Watson's behavior, Jimmy Haslam says: "It's important to remember Deshaun Watson is 26-years old, and he's a hell of an NFL quarterback." https://t.co/cIeLtnzkGg

It will be interesting to see if there is more to come in the Deshaun Watson storyline, or if this is the end of the matter. Look to Week 13, when the quarterback returns to play against his former franchise.

