"Deshaun Watson and the Browns can go f*** themselves" - NFL fans fume as QB claims he's innocent after getting suspended for 11 games for sexual misconduct

Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension has been extended to 11 games. The NFL and the quarterback's representatives have reached an agreement, which has proven extremely unpopular with fans.
The quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by 24 women and has maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings. However, he apologized for his actions before his preseason Cleveland Browns debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Following the announcement of the revised suspension, Watson faced the media and once again stated his innocence. Here's what he said:
"I have always stood on my innocence and am going to continue to stand on that, but at the same time I have to continue to push forward on my life and my career."
However, his stance hasn't gone down well with fans on Twitter. They were quick to share their thoughts and the overall feeling was outrage. Here are some of the top comments:
WARNING: NSFW language.
There's a lot to digest from the agreement and it has resulted in more questions than answers.
Takeaways from Deshaun Watson's revised suspension
Watson's six-game suspension was handed down by an independent arbitrator, Judge Sue L. Robinson. She was jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA to oversee the case. In her 16-page report, Robinson pointed towards Watson's lack of remorse as a factor. She added that his pattern of behavior was predatory and more egregious than any case of misconduct reviewed by the NFL.
Watson's initial suspension was widely criticized for being far too lenient. The revised suspension is also being met with a similar outcry, however, this time it will stand. There will be no more appeals, so the Browns finally know how long they will be without their quarterback.
For Cleveland, it means they need to stay relevant until Week 12, when Watson returns against the Houston Texans. If they are to make the playoffs, they will need to win several games with backup Jacoby Brissett under center. They will hope that Watson hits the ground running upon his return.
The league said in a statement that it will create a fund of $7 million, which will be donated towards supporting non-profit organizations across the country. Primarily organizations that educate young people on healthy relationships, prevent sexual assault and help support survivors. The fund will be made up of Deshaun Watson's $5 million fine, along with contributions of $1 million each from the league and the Cleveland Browns.
In announcing the suspension, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said:
"Deshaun has committed to doing the hard work on himself that is necessary for his return to the NFL. This settlement requires compliance with a professional evaluation and treatment plan, a significant fine, and a more substantial suspension."
It will be interesting to see if there is more to come in the Deshaun Watson storyline, or if this is the end of the matter. Look to Week 13, when the quarterback returns to play against his former franchise.
If you use any of the above quotes, please credit NFL.com and H/T Sportskeeda.