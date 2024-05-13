Jason Kelce retired as a bonafide Philadelphia Eagles legend and his status is secure in the city. He was the Center when they won their maiden Super Bowl in franchise history and holds the record for the most consecutive starts for the team with 156. His 193 total regular season appearances are the highest by an offensive lineman for the Eagles.

And he was honored by the Philadelphia faithful for his contributions to football with a beautiful mural in Havertown. It featured an art of Jason Kelce with his surname written in bold colorful letters. It was topped by a simple and elegant message that read,

"Thank You Jason!"

The New Heights account, which is the podcast run by Travis and Jason Kelce, tweeted a picture of the mural. Fans on X, formerly Twitter, were left emotional by it all. They called it incredible and some said that teared up looking at it. Here are some of the reactions from the platform.

The tributes to both the retired Eagles Center and the artist continued with adjectives like beautiful and amazing used often. Here are some more responses.

Jason Kelce still an ever-present for the Philadelphia Eagles

While the Eagles are busy paying homage to their retired Center, Jason Kelce has not forgotten Philadelphia after his retirement either. Even after his retirement, the older Kelce sibling has been around the organization that he represented with such excellence.

Jake Elliott, the Eagles kicker, recently said that Jason Kelce and fellow retiree defensive tackle Fletcher Cox's imprints are all over the locker room even in their absence. And he revealed the Center has been back to the facilities almost every single day. He commented,

“You see little little hints of them throughout the locker room now... They’ve made a huge impact that’s going to last a long time and those guys aren’t going to be far. I know Kelce’s been in the building almost every day already, so, they’re always going to be a big part of our organization.”

Therefore, the mural is well-deserved and a fitting tribute. He not only represented only one organization during his NFL career, he has made the city his home as well. That is where his wife is from and that is where his children were born as well. He might not have been born there but Jason Kelce is an adopted Philadelphian.