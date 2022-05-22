NFL fans get their first look at 2022 NFL rookie class in their new threads 

After a wild and crazy NFL free agency, the league welcomed fresh new faces through the 2022 NFL draft. As usual, trades were made, top-ranked players slipped and all those mock drafts were made to look like so many March Madness brackets in how completely inaccurate they were.

The teams with the top picks will hope to turn things around, while the top teams from last year shoot for a return to the playoffs. Then, there are the teams who were just a few pieces away from greatness. Now, at long last, fans get a look at the rookies in their new uniforms.

Adam Schefter, ESPN’s NFL insider, tweeted the group photo from the NFLPA Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles. Of course, as with most tweets, the rookie reveal has no shortage of amusing comments from NFL fans. But maybe the New York Jets are too easy a target.

Sauce Gardner does look a little stunned.

Some simply called out their team's next big star, like Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce.

Something seems eerily familiar with these two New Englan Patriots rookies.

Hopefully Kenny Pickett won't approach his pro career this way. The Pittsburgh Steelers could have some accuracy issues.

Sometimes, big things come in small packages. Then again, 6' rookie running back Zamir White could jus look short among the trees around him.

Now that you mention it, there does seem to be something missing. Especially considering nine offisive linemen were taken in the first round alone.

NFL stay under promoting them dudes, and yet they matter the most lol. 🤦🏾‍♂️ @kevinkoskiphoto They really forgot the most important position class in football…The Linemen.NFL stay under promoting them dudes, and yet they matter the most lol. 🤦🏾‍♂️ @AdamSchefter @NFLPA @kevinkoskiphoto They really forgot the most important position class in football…The Linemen.NFL stay under promoting them dudes, and yet they matter the most lol. 🤦🏾‍♂️

Bad boys! Bad boys! Watcha gonna do? Watcha gonna do when they come for you?

The NFL welcomes the 2022 rookie class and looks forward to an exciting new season.

As always, the Twitterverse has much to say about the photo, with many commenting on the total lack of linemen among the rookies. Others pointed out the new members of their favorite team and conveyed their excitement at seeing them in action.

As summer camps get going, we’ll all speculate on who will help their team most and what team will make a big turn-around. Last year’s worst to first story was the Cincinnati Bengals. Who will be the breakout team this year? Will the New York Jets ride their draft class to the playoffs? Will the Jacksonville Jaguars find a way to win the AFC South?

The 2022 class looks set to get the season under way.

Edited by Windy Goodloe