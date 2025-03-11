Kenny Pickett is on the move again after winning Super Bowl LIX as a backup. On Monday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Philadelphia Eagles were trading the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback to the Cleveland Browns for QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round pick:

And the transaction elicited much popular mockery:

"Mid for mid?"

More joks can be seen below:

"THE CLOSEST THE BROWNS WILL EVER GET TO A RING," another tantalized.

"This is like trading a 3 musketeer for a box of Hot Tamales," another compared.

Kenny Pickett, who was traded to Philly last year, played five games in his first and only season on Eagles in 2024, including a start in the finale. He completed 25 passes for 291 yards with two touchdowns against an interception.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, meanwhile, started two of the seven games he appeared in last season for the Browns, completing 118 passes for 440 yards and six interceptions.

Why did Browns trade for Kenny Pickett? Analyzing Cleveland's latest quarterback move

The Browns are known for being the most notorious quarterback carousel in the league ever since their reactivation in 1999, but nothing exemplifies that notion more than the Deshaun Watson era.

Ever since he was traded for in 2022, the three-time Pro Bowler and one-time passing yards leader has been marred by injuries; and he has played poorly in the times that he did see the field. In 2023 and 2024, he was one of seven starting quarterbacks for the franchise and could miss the 2025 season after re-rupturing his right Achilles tendon.

That would make Kenny Pickett a potential stopgap while the organization ponders its positional future, according to USA Today's Nick Brinkerhoff:

"Every organization will approach that decision a different way, but the Browns could be signaling their direction by trading for Pickett. The former Steelers starter could be a one-year answer at the position or slide in as a backup if they want to give a rookie the keys to the organization."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, meanwhile, has a much clearer opinion of what is expected of him:

“It sounds like he’s going to compete for the starting job. He will get the reps.”

As for the Eagles, they get someone who can better mimic Jalen Hurts in case the reigning Super Bowl MVP gets hurt.

