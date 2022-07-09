"You can’t even look at a QB in a mean way without getting flagged" - NFL fans give their verdict on worst rule in football 

The NFL, like every sporting league, has rules in place for its players. Often, these are for the players' safety. But there are some rules in place to ensure that the game is played correctly, such as holding.

The quarterback position is the most valuable in the NFL and the league has put rules in place to protect them. No hits to the helmet/facemask, no late hits, defenders can't hit with excessive force and so on.

With so many rules that players have to abide by, there are bound to be some that fans simply don't like. A Reddit user posed a question regarding which rule is the worst in football and it got some serious responses.

Here are the top responses, many of which take umbrage at the taunting rule:

New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams - 2018 NFC Championship Game finale leaves NFL fans shocked

Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints

Apologies to New Orleans Saints fans, but seeing as this is a piece about NFL rules, this incident needs to be discussed once again. It is no doubt still a sore spot for many, as it almost certainly cost them a trip to the Super Bowl.

The NFC Championship game between the Saints and the Los Angeles Rams back in the 2018 season was one of the biggest "how did they miss that" moments ever.

Drew Brees was facing a third and 10 on the Rams 13-yard line when it happened. Brees dropped back and let fly with a pass to Tommy Lee Lewis. However, the receiver did not get a chance to catch the ball as he was taken out by Rams defender Robey-Coleman. What is pass interference? Judge for yourself below.

The Saints had to settle for a field goal, giving the ball back to Jared Goff and the Rams. Goff led his team into field goal range to tie the game with seconds remaining.

In overtime, Brees threw an interception to give the ball to the Rams, who then marched into field goal range where Greg Zuerlein nailed a 57-yard field goal to send the Rams to the Super Bowl.

That missed pass interference call cost the Saints a trip to the Super Bowl. If it had been given, they would have been in short field goal range as time expired. All they would have had to do was kick the field goal.

Unfortunately for Saints fans, it was not to be.

