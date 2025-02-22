Philadelphia Eagles icon Jason Kelce is fondly remembered as one of the most charismatic players and among the finest centers in NFL history. He's widely expected to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2028.

Kelce remains one of the most popular names in league circles and among fans thanks to his podcast "New Heights" and ESPN show "They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce." However, that wasn't always the case.

Heading into the 2011 NFL draft, the center was an unknown name and wasn't guaranteed to be picked. However, the Cincinnati Bearcats star put the world on notice with his stellar performance in the Combine, prompting the Eagles to draft him in the sixth round.

The NFL's X account posted a clip of his performance, and fans were astonished at how well he moved for a player his size.

"Crazy to think Jason Kelce was once an underrated prospect. One of the greatest to ever do it," a fan said.

"Kelce was a beast," wrote @CommonSenseDOGE

"He’s fast. What a throwback," @BoredCoinstar said.

"Most athletic Center of all time," @whyteeonthemoon wrote.

Kelce was named a Pro Bowler seven times and earned six First-Team All-Pro nods.

