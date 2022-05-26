×
"No one believes that, it defies common sense" - NFL fans call out Roger Goodell for defending Stan Kroenke’s plan to move Rams 

LaDarius Brown
Modified May 26, 2022 08:35 PM IST
The Los Angeles Rams moved to Inglewood, California in 2016 and since then, the relocation has been the source of some discussion. It is rumored that the league, specifically NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, were aware that team owner Stan Kroenke bought land in Inglewood, California with a distinct plan to move the franchise there. This is according to the newspaper the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

youtube-cover

Unsurprisingly, NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on this.

A Carolina Panthers fan said:

"No one beleives that, it defies common sense. All it's gong to take is one text, or phone convo with Kroenke to a friend saying he was thinking of LA and the NFL is cooked on this lawsuit."
@ProFootballTalk No one believes that, it defies common sense. All it’s going to take is one text, or phone convo with kroenke to a friend saying he was thinking of LA and the nfl is cooked on this lawsuit It won’t change anything but reward STL with $ and vindication.

A Philadelphia Eagles fan said that it's easy to check, asking what Kroenke got the property zoned for when he bought it:

@ProFootballTalk Easy enough to check. What did he get the property zoned for when he bought it. Apartments, strip mall, farmland? Lol

Award-winning producer Matt Moreno remembers the occasion when Goodell warned those jumping to conclusions to delve deeper into Kroenke's history of land development:

@ProFootballTalk You mean this Goodell? https://t.co/uh4R2eOHNb

This fan used the wink GIF to express their feelings on Goodell-Kroenke's ordeal:

@ProFootballTalk https://t.co/DwvJIfxkWH

Another fan used the Pinocchio GIF to express their thoughts about the situation:

@ProFootballTalk https://t.co/Kc47hDN5bL

This St. Louis sports fan says that the NFL commissioner doubles down on his lies:

@ProFootballTalk Roger doubles down on his lies.

Another St. Louis sports fan said that $790 million dollars says that Goodell is a liar:

@ProFootballTalk 790million says he’s a liar!

Here, a fan comments that it's disgusting, asking why rich people believe that there's no such thing as truth and that the public are a bunch of idiots:

@ProFootballTalk disgusting. why do rich people believe that there is no such thing as truth and that the public are a bunch of idiots?

This fan stated that it's already been proven to be a lie, asking what else the NFL commissioner has got:

@ProFootballTalk That’s already been proven to be a lie. What else ya got, @nflcommish ?!

Another fan used the clown emoji to describe Goodell:

@ProFootballTalk 🤡

Roger Goodell and the Los Angeles Rams

Roger Goodell at Super Bowl LIV
Roger Goodell at Super Bowl LIV

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch also has proof that the Rams and the league (and specifically Goodell himself) weren't completely honest about the land purchase when the questions first came up about it

According to the report, the franchise and the NFL office have teamed up at least twice to create public statements focused at hiding Kroenke’s objectives. The aim was clear.

Kroenke and his partner in the land agreement in Inglewood spoke in March 2014 about the goal of keeping the plan to move the Rams to California a secret. It was done for the following reasons:

"In order to maximize 2014 ticket sales by avoiding any unnecessary publicity about the possible departure of the Rams.”
In its role, the league office purposely attempted to play dumb about Kroenke’s plan. In 2016, the franchise moved from St. Louis to Los Angeles. The following year, St. Louis sued Kroenke and the NFL over their move to Los Angeles. The lawsuit was settled for $790 million last year.

Edited by John Maxwell
