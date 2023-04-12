"What an absolute loser" - NFL fans grill Broncos insider for revealing scandalous details in deleted Twitter thread

Sometimes the internet isn't the best place to air out your issues, and Denver Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright is finding that out. While social media states he is a "self proclaimed" insider for the Broncos, Allbright certainly made it clear about a recent indiscretion on his part.

Allbright went in depth on an issue that arose between himself and his wife. In short, he sexted an ex-girlfriend while his wife was going through abandonment issues.

Now, some think that he posted it by accident, but a Twitter thread is never by accident, and some are liking what Allbright posted as he is trying to be a better person going forward. But not some NFL fans agree, as one called him a loser.

"What an absolute loser. Holy s**t," one person tweeted.

Other NFL fans commented on Allbright's post.

So while Allbright may have thought it was a good idea to air out his indiscretion on social media, many think otherwise and have responded he should have kept it private. The only problem with the internet is that once something like this is out there, it's out there forever.

Denver Broncos hoping for change of fortunes in 2023

Denver Broncos introduce Sean Payton

In Russell Wilson's first year as a Bronco, nothing went right. A 5-12 record and the NFL's worst scoring offense (just 16.9 points per game) saw Nathaniel Hackett fired and Sean Payton brought in.

With a new sense of optimism with Payton's hiring, the Broncos are hoping for better in 2023. In truth, the bar hasn't been set too high for that to be achieved.

Under Payton's guidance, Denver fans are hoping to see the best of Wilson as the team's quarterback, and there is enough talent to put Denver back into playoff contention.

The defense did its part last season, only allowing 21.1 ppg, but the offense couldn't hold up its end of the bargain.

Surely Denver has to be a better version in 2023 with Payton at the helm, right?

