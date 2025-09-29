“Contemplating retirement” “Hurt before halftime”: NFL fans grill Darren Waller as ex-Giants TE gets ready for Dolphins debut vs. Jets

Darren Waller finally returned to football on Monday, playing his first game as a Miami Dolphin vs. the New York Jets. However, not many were impressed with his situation even before he played a snap.Nearly two hours before tip-off, a video of the one-time Pro Bowl tight end, who initially retired in 2024 after playing with the New York Giants, arriving at Hard Rock Stadium went up on the NFL's X.com account:And the ridicule did not take long to manifest:Scott Dehaas @scottdehaas70LINK@NFL @NFLPlus He will be hurt before halftimeScott Dehaas @scottdehaas70LINK@NFL @NFLPlus He will be hurt before halftimeMel @mdrizzy22LINK@NFL @NFLPlus He’s gonna play one game today, retire again, then start rapping — again.&quot;Almost caught another 4 weeks on IR with that turn,&quot; one &quot;sighed&quot;.&quot;CUT HIM,&quot; another demanded.&quot;F***** bum,&quot; another swore.Before Waller's debut, Mike McDaniel provided this statement on Saturday:“He looks ready, he feels ready. There’s going to be those game day jitters that everyone loves as a player. I’m sure he’ll be very fired up to get the first rep out of the way. Excited to have him up. He looks firmly ready to contribute, which is why he’s going to play in the game.”