"He's a bust," "Most overrated WR": NFL fans grill Marvin Harrison Jr. as costly drop leads to Kyler Murray being intercepted vs. Seahawks

Marvin Harrison Jr. was supposed to be an aerial dominator for the Arizona Cardinals when they drafted him fourth overall in 2024. But three full games into the 2025 season, he has not been able to fulfill that potential, and his performance on Thursday night further encapsulated all that.After the first half of the Week 4 opener against the Seattle Seahawks, the sophomore wide receiver had just one eight-yard catch in five targets - including this one that he either failed to see or deliberately avoided:But that moment was not the defining low point. With just over three and a half minutes left in the second quarter, Harrison bobbled a pass from Kyler Murray that fell into the hands of linebacker Ernest Jones for the interception:There was much derision in the aftermath:Queen Jolin @HarbsAndCoLINKMarvin Harrison Jr is a bust, holy hellMatt @toddsinator15LINKMarvin Harrison Jr is a bust. Most overrated WR draft prospect maybe ever.Mike Perez @MikePerez24LINKNever thought Marvin Harrison Jr. would be bust but here we are.&quot;No way he won the (Biletnikoff) over (Malik) Nabers,&quot; one gasped.&quot;(He) got the yips,&quot; another observed.&quot;You are NOT the father!&quot; another exclaimed.It was not actually Murray's pick of the night, as Coby Bryant stole a pass from him early in the first quarter. However, the safety ran into his teammate Tyrice Knight and dropped the ball. Running back Trey Benson recovered it to return possession to the Cardinals, who then scored a field goal on the ensuing drive: