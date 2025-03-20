Aaron Rodgers might not have decided where he wants to play next season in the NFL, but this offseason has seen him bestowed with a prestigious honor. He was named the philanthropist of the year in the community to which he belongs and to which he has donated millions of dollars for charitable causes.

In recent years, the quarterback has been the subject of many controversies regarding his stance on COVID-19 vaccinations and his many comments on current social issues. However, fans and NFL observers took to X/Twitter to point out that this is a facet of his life that rarely gets covered as much.

Some criticized the media for not highlighting Aaron Rodgers' philanthropic activities, while others said this shows why the quarterback remains a role model. A few even asked how somebody could hate a person like him. Here are some of the comments.

The reactions continued coming as some said that they aspired to be like him and others added that much of the hate Aaron Rodgers gets is unfair. Here are some more responses from the social media platform.

"I wish to be half the man he is" - noted one.

"He doesn’t deserve all the hate he gets" - added another.

"That’s very generous!" - said a third.

Aaron Rodgers says his goal is to 'give back'

Aaron Rodgers accepted the award with humility and said that he is trying his best to help out Butte County and Chico, California. He added that he has been really fortunate in his life and therefore it is his goal to give back to the community that shaped him. He concluded by saying that this award meant a lot to him.

"I am just trying to do my best to help out. I have been really blessed in this life and my goal is just to give back... This award means a lot to me but I share it with all of you as well, and my beloved Butte County and Chico California, always near and dear to my heart." - said Aaron Rodgers.

The quarterback received the award from the North Valley Community Foundation for supporting recovery efforts following the Camp Fire and other disasters. He was born in Chico, California, and went to Pleasant Valley High School and Butte College in the region before moving to the University of California, Berkeley. He was then drafted by the Green Bay Packers, where he played for 15 years before playing in New York for the last two seasons with the Jets.

