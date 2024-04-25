DK Metcalf is one of the most dominant wide receivers in the NFL today. At 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, the Seattle Seahawk is almost the size of a tight end and yet is very prolific as a deep threat.

He has also been garnering praise lately for his response to those who have negative things to say about him. Recently, a TikTok clip emerged of Metcalf engaging in a tense conversion with a high schooler.

The kid begins with "Jalen Ramsey's your dad," in reference to the Miami Dolphins cornerback. The two-time Pro Bowler asks why, and is told, "Because of the film." He retorts, "And who are you?," humbling the kid.

Praise soon went Metcalf's way:

There was also some mockery toward the heckler:

"Nothing like picking on someone your own size", one warned.

"That kid will have no future with those remarks", another said.

"Kid regretted every word and forgot he wasn’t behind a school chrome book," yet another laughed.

Examining DK Metcalf's rivalry with Jalen Ramsey

So, what is this DK Metcalf-Jalen Ramsey thing that the heckler mentioned?

Back in December 2019, Ramsey, having been traded to the Seattle Seahawks' divisional rival Los Angeles Rams midseason, was proving that he could contain Metcalf - to the tune of just three catches for 31 yards. The frustrated wideout then initiated a shoving match with the cornerback, that netted him a 15-yard penalty.

Tensions between the two resumed ahead of a pivotal Week 16 matchup in the 2020 season. During a pre-game presser, Ramsey claimed:

"I live for these type of matchups. I was brought here to stop guys like him."

The Seahawks won that game 20-9 to clinch the NFC West, but the Rams got their revenge in the Wild Card round two weeks later, with a scoreline of 30-20.

The two met again in December 2022, where Seahawks emerged victorious 27-23. Once again, it was Metcalf bearing the brunt of the incident - this time for a headbutt that got him fined $10,609. After the game, when asked whether it was intentional, he said:

“Yeah, I head-butted him on purpose. The official’s right there. [Ramsey] pushed me, so I head-butted him. It’s football.”

In the ensuing offseason, Ramsey was traded to the Miami Dolphins. He and Metcalf will meet again this upcoming season.