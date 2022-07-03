"This kind of s**t is going to be a regular thing" - NFL fans react to Kyler Murray's hairdresser revealing crazy details about conversations with QB

Kyler Murray was the topic of conversation on a podcast that interviewed the Arizona Cardinals quarterback’s hairdresser. She disclosed some very interesting details of her various conversations with the Cardinals quarterback, including his request for her to wear pants.
Upon hearing the interview, NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts. This fan said to expect this kind of thing to be a regular occurence since Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson opened his checkbook:
One fan sided with the hairdresser, stating that the fact the Arizona quarterback was telling her to cover up demonstrates that he doesn't have self-control:
Here, a fan says that she's arguing with the person that's paying her and could elevate her clientele:
A Baltimore Ravens fan chimed in, asking why it was an issue when the Cardinals quarterback asked the hairdresser to wear pants:
A fan commented felt that the interview hurt the hairdresser's business and that she's lost a client:
This person asserted that the moral of the story is that she's unprofessional:
Another said stated that the hairdresser wasn't necessarily wrong about not wearing pants but could've kept it to herself:
This New England Patriots fan said the hairdresser is definitely in the right:
One person said that just because you don't like what someone says doesn't mean they were disrespectful:
Another fan notes that the comments by the hairdresser is how you lose your future clientele:
Kyler Murray enters the 2022 season with the Arizona Cardinals
Murray will start under center for the Cardinals for his fourth season in the NFL. He was the number one overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in the 2019 season. The former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback has made the Pro Bowl the last two seasons and led Arizona to the playoffs in 2021.
Murray is entering the final year of his rookie season as both parties look to reach a long-term agreement to keep the 24-year-old with the Cardinals for the foreseeable future.
With Murray at quarterback, the Cardinals' offense is capable of scoring a lot of points. The loss of DeAndre Hopins to a six-game suspension is sure to be felt, but arizona traded for Marquise Brown to help cover the position.
James Conner looks ready to rip into defenses, much like he did in 2021 and Arizona are optimistic about bettering last year's campaign. They will look to push deep into the playoffs in order to silence their critics.
We will see how they get on when the season kicks off in a few months time.
