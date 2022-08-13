"We still talking about football?" - NFL fans hilariously troll commentator for gaff during Bengals vs Cardinals preseason game

The NFL often lends itself to sexual double-entendres, especially if you listen closely to the announcers. Some even make a drinking game out of it, taking shots whenever something is said that can have a double meaning of a sexual nature. Keywords like “penetration” are all that’s needed for shouts of “that’s what she said,” and then, everyone drinks.

The local announcer for the preseason game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals, however, took things to a whole new level. The exact quote was:

“You have to like when there’s a guy coming right in your face and he sits in there and delivers it really well.”

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia You have to like WHAT?! You have to like WHAT?! https://t.co/vBV09P57oM

NFL fans reacted to the clip on Twitter with hilarious results.

Alex @HyperAB_ @JomboyMedia @YoInsomnia wait wait wait… who are these announcers?? they’re so unintentionally funny @JomboyMedia @YoInsomnia wait wait wait… who are these announcers?? they’re so unintentionally funny 😭

The announcer in question is NFL Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz, a former offensive tackle for the Cincinnati Bengals. Although the comment was likely unintentional, the slight laugh heard as he said it seemed to indicate he only realized how it sounded as it came out of his mouth....so to speak.

Sexual innuendos aside, the NFL preseason officially kicked off this week. The matchup between the Cardinals and Bengals was just one of the games played on Friday evening. Some teams played their starters and injuries have already struck a few, including New York Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson.

Wilson went down with a no-contact knee injury that, as of this writing, was determined to be a bone bruise. More tests are pending. The quarterback went down as he was running with the ball and attempted to make a move on a defender.

The NFL preseason is heating up with some players exceeding expectations and some falling short

Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp

Deshaun Watson saw game action for the first time since early January of 2021. In for three series, the quarterback went one for five and picked up only seven yards. Head coach Kevin Stefanski insisted he just needed to shake off a little rust. However, this could be the last time we see Watson in the 2022 season.

Before the fixture, Watson apologized for his behavior. After the league appealed his six-game suspension, the feeling is that he will not be playing in the regular-season until at least 2023.

Trevor Lawrence and Trey Lance looked good in their limited usage. Green Bay Packers backup Jordan Love struggled, throwing three interceptions and two touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers.

More preseason action will take place on Saturday and there’s always a chance for more announcer slip-ups. Get the shot glasses ready.

