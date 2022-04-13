"Aaron Rodgers choking at the goal line again" - NFL fans hilariously troll QB for throwing a pick to a kid in practice

Aaron Rodgers rarely throws interceptions, so the video making the rounds on social media prompted a massive reaction. In the video, the quarterback throws an interception and throws the ball at the kid who picked him off in a hostile manner. Some fans attempted to defend their quarterback. Detractors took a moment to dump on the quarterback.

"I am McAdams now" is challenging anyone to come after the quarterback in February after a supposed long season of success.

User called the video "funny."

Mario's comment was four words but echoed the hopes of Packers detractors and the fears of Rodgers' fans.

Kashia thinks this is the true Aaron Rodgers, using a clip of Michael Douglass from The Kominsky Method on Netflix.

Stanley Steemer took a shot at the kid, saying he essentially peaked at this moment.

stanley steemer @stoolstan @overtime @NFL Imagine that dude is gonna be bragging about this his whole life and never make it but thinks he's cool for one moment

Dan Shott sympathized with the quarterback, saying the house of cards is all falling.

dan shott @dannyshott @overtime @NFL First you lose your girl then you lose your number one receiver now you're getting picked off by 14 year olds I can understand the frustration

Kim referenced the classic Peyton Manning clip on Saturday Night Live that is eerily similar to this clip. However, Manning's clip was a joke. No. 12's clip was authentic.

Chris Jones expects the quarterback to pass the blame to the wide receiver he attempted to throw at.

The Dude took the quarterback's side, saying he was joking and that people were overreacting.

The Dude @Skol4TheDude @overtime @NFL He's smiling the whole time. People who never played football are reading way too deep into nothing.

Joe said he's starting to see a pattern rear its ugly head.

The many crises of Aaron Rodgers

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

Over the last couple of seasons, the quarterback's life has been one crisis after the other. First came the Jordan Love pick in 2020, who pushed his job onto unstable footing. Rodgers then spent the entire 2021 offseason threatening to leave the team or hold out into the season. He ended up pushing the move until after the season.

Then, in early 2022, the quarterback announced he was staying with the Packers. However, his top wide receiver, Davante Adams, went to the Las Vegas Raiders. Around the same time, the quarterback also reportedly broke up with his girlfriend, Shailene Woodley. The quarterback has been through plenty of turbulence in the last two years.

Will the new contract running through 2026 bring the quarterback peace, or will something else put the quarterback back into crisis mode? Packers fans hope the storm has ended while doubters are hoping for another flashpoint that creates another whirlwind of drama.

