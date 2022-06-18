"Wasn’t he caught in a hotel room with an underage girl?" - NFL fans react to Pro Football HOFer weighing in on Deshaun Watson's civil lawsuits

Deshaun Watson's many civil lawsuits were recently discussed by Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman Warren Sapp in an interview with Vlad TV. Sapp holds the opinion that the former Houston Texans quarterback is unlikely to be innocent.

Here's what he said:

"Ran through a whole city as big as Houston, with every masseuse that could possibly touch you. And now you even go out of state. There's something definitely wrong here... That's enough smoke there's got to be a cauldron of fire."

The Recount @therecount NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp calls out Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson, who is facing 24 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct:



NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the comments from the Hall of Famer about the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

This fan asked if Sapp was the one caught in a hotel room with an underage girl:

A Pittsburgh Steelers fan questioned whether the Hall of Famer had been arrested himself for assaulting women, adding that Sapp is not a guy that should lead the discussion on the Browns quarterback:

Don Williams @RJRedbeans @therecount Didn't he get arrested for assaulting multiple woman? Not the guy who needs to head this discussion or is he the perfect guy? @therecount Didn't he get arrested for assaulting multiple woman? Not the guy who needs to head this discussion or is he the perfect guy?

This Browns fan said that the credibility of Sapp has already gone out of the window:

Another fan commented that he loves Sapp but that he's the wrong person to bring forth an argument:

Reece @reece782 @therecount wrong person to bring forth an argument and i love sapp @therecount wrong person to bring forth an argument and i love sapp

A Washington Commanders fan used a GIF of the two Spider-Mans to express his thoughts on Sapp's comments on Watson:

Another Browns fan said that Sapp needs to go away again and that his opinion is worthless:

Huntress @rillyfrumfla @therecount He needs to go away again. Sports are better off without Warren sapp. Didn’t like him then and his opinion is worthless now. Try again @therecount He needs to go away again. Sports are better off without Warren sapp. Didn’t like him then and his opinion is worthless now. Try again

A Houston Texans fan tweeted, "Sapp? OK...." in their response to his comments on the quarterback.

Here, a Baltimore Ravens fan thinks that Sapp should definitely sit this one out:

"That's enough smoke there's got to be a cauldron of fire." NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp calls out Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson, who is facing 24 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct:"That's enough smoke there's got to be a cauldron of fire." https://t.co/iGfGh0GAxk Should definitely sit this one out Sapp. twitter.com/therecount/sta… Should definitely sit this one out Sapp. twitter.com/therecount/sta…

This Chicago Bears fan noted that sometimes the message is delivered by the wrong messenger and that this is an example of it:

"That's enough smoke there's got to be a cauldron of fire." NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp calls out Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson, who is facing 24 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct:"That's enough smoke there's got to be a cauldron of fire." https://t.co/iGfGh0GAxk Sometimes the message is delivered by the wrong messenger. This is one of those. twitter.com/therecount/sta… Sometimes the message is delivered by the wrong messenger. This is one of those. twitter.com/therecount/sta…

Another Commanders fan noted the audacity of Sapp's opinion:

"That's enough smoke there's got to be a cauldron of fire." NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp calls out Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson, who is facing 24 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct:"That's enough smoke there's got to be a cauldron of fire." https://t.co/iGfGh0GAxk THE AUDACITY...... twitter.com/therecount/sta… THE AUDACITY...... twitter.com/therecount/sta…

Warren Sapp and His Thoughts on Watson

NFL Hall of Fame defensive lineman Warren Sapp

It is interesting that Sapp has offered his thoughts on Deshaun Watson's situation. Watson is facing over two dozen civil lawsuits regarding accusations of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Sapp himself faced a sexual harassment suit of his own in December 2017 while working as an analyst for NFL Network.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player was employed at the NFL Network until February 2015, when he was terminated after soliciting a prostitute in the early morning after Super Bowl 49.

While Sapp's legal issues are behind him, Watson's appears to be growing. In the past month, four more cases were filed against the quarterback, bringing the number to 26. With the NFL investigating the matter, pressure is building on them to suspend him.

Many suspect that the number of cases is not going to stay at 26 and that the NFL will hand down a lengthy suspension for the Cleveland quarterback.

We will have to wait and see how the situation develops with the passing of time.

