The Jets and Steelers will face off in their opening game for the 2025 NFL season, as per reports, and that might involve Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields going against their former teams.

Justin Fields was the Steelers' quarterback in 2024 and started the season for them. However, once veteran Russell Wilson returned from injury, the former Bears player became the backup and was only used in special packages. He moved on to the Jets this year because the New York franchise needed a new signal-caller.

The reason that the vacancy existed is that new head coach Aaron Glenn decided that his namesake was not the person to carry the fortunes of the AFC East team on his shoulders. Aaron Rodgers signed a couple of years ago with the Jets from the Packers. He missed the entirety of the first season with an Achilles tear, and his comeback season last year was poor as New York missed out on a trip to the playoffs yet again.

He still has to sign with another team, but Pittsburgh is the favorite. They need a veteran quarterback to replace a need that has been apparent ever since Ben Roethlisberger retired, and they see the four-time Super Bowl winner as their preferred candidate. If he signs, then a Jets-Steelers opening matchup will see two quarterbacks facing each other, each of whom was passed on by their opposing team as surplus to their current requirements.

NFL fans had a field day ever since these reports emerged, with many marveling on X/Twitter how the league continues to excel at creating compelling narratives every season. Here are some of the reactions.

Many observers also took this as an indication that the NFL fully expects Aaron Rodgers to commit to the Steelers eventually, even though no deal is in place currently. Here are some more responses from the social media platform.

"Probably. Which means the NFL already knows what ARod's plans are, he's just dragging it out for attention" - said one.

"The NFL knows he’s signing with the Steelers" - noted another.

"Aaron rodgers to Pittsburgh will hit even better now... ik he’s a Steeler just don’t know when it’ll be announced." - commented a third.

Jets-Steelers 2025 opener could have NFC North flavor if Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields face off

Not only is the storyline packed with revenge, but there is added history between Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields, back from when they both used to play for the NFC North. The Packers and Bears have a heated rivalry, and Chicago brought in the current Jets quarterback to be the one who displaces Green Bay from atop the division. We all know that the plan did not work out as planned.

Justin Fields himself was eventually replaced by Caleb Williams, and the Bears are no closer to the Packers even now, with the Vikings and Lions having supplanted both in the NFC North. That history will also feature in the season opener, should it be confirmed and Aaron Rodgers sign for the Steelers.

