"Ciara, I get it": NFL fans hype Russell Wilson for claiming spotlight as Essence magazine's 'sexiest man of the moment'

Russell Wilson has taken some dings on his reputation in recent years, but shortly after concluding his time in Denver, he has seen a massive boost. Essence magazine decided to name the former Seahawks and Broncos quarterback as the "sexiest man of the moment."

The selection was met with an outpouring of support from Wilson's fans and Steelers fans. Here's a look at what has been said on X.

Most fans agreed strongly with the magazine's choice:

"Mercy me... not only is he fine as wine...but he's also one awesome human being. Mind, body and soul...he's a winner!" One fan fawned.

"You better ask somebody. Russell Wilson looking good," another said.

"Agreed," one simply wrote.

Even more fans agreed with the choice by Essence with some boasting about Wilson's selection.

"That's my team's new quarterback #HereWeGo," another commented.

"Omfg look at my quarterback dawg," one boasted.

"Excellent Choice. My Fav Fam!" one said.

Russell Wilson gives massive endorsement of Mike Tomlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is no stranger to working with some of the biggest names in the business. Between Pete Carroll and Sean Payton, the quarterback has worked with some of the best. According to Essence via Steelers Wire, the quarterback called playing for Tomlin "one of the greatest gifts in the world."

“To play 13 years in the NFL has been a dream come true. To be able to play for Mike Tomlin, to stand side by side with him and try to accomplish all the goals that I want to accomplish with the Steelers organization, and what that represents for the NFL, is one of the greatest gifts in the world.”

However, the hype was massive for the quarterback ahead of the 2022 season as well. By the end of the year, the team had fired their head coach and Wilson had managed to win just four games. With Justin Fields also on the squad, some are counting down the weeks until he gets his first start, instead.

Could Russell Wilson be part of the Steelers' first losing season since 2003?