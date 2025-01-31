Joe Burrow had a fantastic 2024 season. Even though the Cincinnati Bengals failed to qualify for the playoffs, the quarterback led the NFL in passing yards and was a candidate for the MVP award. However, the Bengals' defense left much to be desired, and the team finished with a 9-8 record.

Quarterbacks such as Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson were voted to the 2025 Pro Bowl, however, they opted out following tough exits in the AFC playoffs. Burrow, who's been watching the postseason from home, had no such concerns. As such, he traveled to Orlando to participate in the games this week.

As the quarterback warmed up for one of the games, named Passing the Test, NFL fans were confident they would see him destroying the competition. In his final outing in months, a final chance for fans to see one of the best quarterbacks in the league throwing the ball was a fun opportunity.

"I was today years old to remember teams were worried about Joe Burrow's hand size," one fan said.

"Burrow deserved to get further this year. The defense was trash", another fan added.

"Next season. Joey got a lot left in him," wrote one fan.

Burrow will hope to continue with the same group of wide receivers next season

Since he joined the NFL, there's no denying that the Bengals quarterback has been helped by some good wide receivers playing by his side. But he's in danger of losing one of his favorite weapons.

Tee Higgins is one of the best wide receivers in the 2025 market. He was assigned the franchise tag before the 2024 season, but the team is unlikely to do the same; if the two parts can't reach a contract extension, he'll listen to other offers on the market, and they're likely to pay him a lot more.

The Bengals also have to extend wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who's a higher priority than Higgins. Chase led the NFL in receptions, yards and touchdowns during the 2024 season, making for just the fifth Triple Crown since the 1990 season.

