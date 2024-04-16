Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is attacking the offseason with a full head of steam after the franchise was dumped out of the postseason by the eventual champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game.

Having not been to a Super Bowl in Jackson's era, the Ravens had their best chance last season but fell at the final hurdle. Now, Jackson is doing everything he can to make sure he is ready to go physically for the upcoming season.

Ravens Wire writer Kevin Oestreicher posted two pictures side by side that show Jackson two years ago and now with a noticeable body transformation.

So much so that one fan thinks Jackson is on Tom Brady's famous diet:

"On the Tom Brady avocado vegan diet."

Other NFL fans gave their thoughts on Jackson's transformation.

"My boy searching for his perfect form," another wrote.

"Buff Lamar vs. speed Lamar," one fan posted.

"His offseason training camp is elite," another posted.

Other fans marveled at Jackson's body transformation.

"This is great actually."

"Bro about to bulk up again," a fan posted.

"Running s**t over this year," another fan wrote.

"Slim Lamar is back we are winning the Super Bowl," one fan posted.

It appears that fans are happy with Lamar Jackson's physical appearance as he embarks on yet another season as one of the NFL's best.

Will Lamar Jackson's transformation help the Ravens?

AFC championship game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

While there is a case to be made that Lamar Jackson's added bulk will help him navigate the brutal nature of an NFL season, given his running ability and how many extra hits he takes compared to other quarterbacks, it might not be a bad thing.

The only issue with Jackson putting on too much size is that it might take away some of his speed and agility that make him one of the most dangerous weapons in the NFL.

If he and his conditioning staff can find a happy medium between increasing his size but not losing speed or agility, then Jackson could be in great physical shape for the upcoming season.

If Jackson's extra size can help protect him against the barrage of hits he takes, it will mean he can be on the field for longer, which means that the Ravens will be a far better team due to Lamar being on the field more.

