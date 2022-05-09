"What's with all the fully guaranteed rookie deals?" - NFL fans react to New York Jets offering 2022 Draft first-round pick Sauce Gardner fully guaranteed contract

Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and the New York Jets agreed to a four-year fully guaranteed contract, and NFL fans took to social media to share their reaction to the cornerback’s rookie deal.
This fan states that he's not hating on the rookie deal this year but is curious as to what direction the market's going in.
This Jets fan loves that the cornerback is signed and that general manager Joe Douglas is getting better every off-season.
Another fan expressed his disappointment with the deal, saying he'll be praying for the Jets cornerback.
This Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan isn't quite ready to jump on board with this deal as he's seen cornerbacks drafted in the first round become busts.
This fan says that Gardner will be the next Darrelle Revis, who played eight seasons with the Jets (2007 - 2012, 2015 - 2016).
Another Jets fan tweeted their excitement and is hopeful for the next five years and then five more.
This passionate Jets fan asserts that the cornerback signed early because he knows he'll be the highest paid player at his position soon.
A diehard Raiders fan said that his career is already over.
Another Jets fan remarked that the deal was so fast that every team's number one wide receiver will be lost in the sauce this upcoming season.
This Jets fan is already putting the new cornerback in the Hall of Fame.
Sauce Gardner and his Collegiate Career
Sauce Gardner has played three seasons at the University of Cincinnati, accumulating 99 tackles, 16 passes defended, three-and-a-half sacks, and nine interceptions. Last season with the Bearcats, the cornerback had three interceptions, three sacks, and four passes defended.
Gardner was the AAC Defensive Player of the Year and a Consensus All-American in 2021. The Jets made him the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. With that selection, he became the third player out of Cincinnati to be selected in the first round of an NFL Draft.
The cornerback is the highest drafted player in Cincinnati's history and the second in the top-five cornerback that was selected in this year's draft. Derek Stingley Jr. of LSU was taken as a pick ahead of Garnder at number three overall by the Houston Texans.
We'll see how the Jets' top pick will fare in his rookie season as the 2022 season gets underway.
Q. Do you like Gardner's rookie deal with the Jets?
Yes
No