"What's with all the fully guaranteed rookie deals?" - NFL fans react to New York Jets offering 2022 Draft first-round pick Sauce Gardner fully guaranteed contract

Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and the New York Jets agreed to a four-year fully guaranteed contract, and NFL fans took to social media to share their reaction to the cornerback’s rookie deal.

This fan states that he's not hating on the rookie deal this year but is curious as to what direction the market's going in.

No1thoughtofthis🤟 @No1thoughtofth1 @AdamSchefter Whats with all the fully guaranteed rookie deals this year? Not hating just wondering if this is where the markets going or if I'm just now catching on. @AdamSchefter Whats with all the fully guaranteed rookie deals this year? Not hating just wondering if this is where the markets going or if I'm just now catching on.

This Jets fan loves that the cornerback is signed and that general manager Joe Douglas is getting better every off-season.

Jets Today @NYJetsToday_ @nyjets @iamSauceGardner Love that this is done and over with. Joe Douglas legitimately keeps getting better at this job every off-season. @nyjets @iamSauceGardner Love that this is done and over with. Joe Douglas legitimately keeps getting better at this job every off-season.

Another fan expressed his disappointment with the deal, saying he'll be praying for the Jets cornerback.

Temp grizz fan #3.14159 @native_ace @nyjets @RapSheet I pray for him @iamSauceGardner Bro really about to spend the next 4 years fighting rats over space in his tiny apartment he overpaying for and dealing with the 5 beer smelling fans that show up for one quarterI pray for him @nyjets @RapSheet @iamSauceGardner Bro really about to spend the next 4 years fighting rats over space in his tiny apartment he overpaying for and dealing with the 5 beer smelling fans that show up for one quarter 😭😭😭😭 I pray for him

This Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan isn't quite ready to jump on board with this deal as he's seen cornerbacks drafted in the first round become busts.

Wave 🌊 @WaveIsOn @nyjets @RapSheet @iamSauceGardner Seen too many CB busts in the first round for years now…gotta prove it before MFs get excited @nyjets @RapSheet @iamSauceGardner Seen too many CB busts in the first round for years now…gotta prove it before MFs get excited

This fan says that Gardner will be the next Darrelle Revis, who played eight seasons with the Jets (2007 - 2012, 2015 - 2016).

Another Jets fan tweeted their excitement and is hopeful for the next five years and then five more.

Drift @sting317 @nyjets @iamSauceGardner And now you're signed! You got us clearly and we got you! Here's to the next 5 years and hopefully 5 more! Jet up! @nyjets @iamSauceGardner And now you're signed! You got us clearly and we got you! Here's to the next 5 years and hopefully 5 more! Jet up!

This passionate Jets fan asserts that the cornerback signed early because he knows he'll be the highest paid player at his position soon.

P @Phamiltonn82 @nyjets @iamSauceGardner He signed so early because he knows he's going to be the highest paid CB in the league in no time. @nyjets @iamSauceGardner He signed so early because he knows he's going to be the highest paid CB in the league in no time.

A diehard Raiders fan said that his career is already over.

Another Jets fan remarked that the deal was so fast that every team's number one wide receiver will be lost in the sauce this upcoming season.

Mutvials @Mutvials @nyjets @iamSauceGardner That was quick love fo c it every WR1 will b lost in the sauce this year @nyjets @iamSauceGardner That was quick love fo c it every WR1 will b lost in the sauce this year

This Jets fan is already putting the new cornerback in the Hall of Fame.

Sauce Gardner and his Collegiate Career

Sauce Gardner while with Cincinnati in college

Sauce Gardner has played three seasons at the University of Cincinnati, accumulating 99 tackles, 16 passes defended, three-and-a-half sacks, and nine interceptions. Last season with the Bearcats, the cornerback had three interceptions, three sacks, and four passes defended.

Gardner was the AAC Defensive Player of the Year and a Consensus All-American in 2021. The Jets made him the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. With that selection, he became the third player out of Cincinnati to be selected in the first round of an NFL Draft.

The cornerback is the highest drafted player in Cincinnati's history and the second in the top-five cornerback that was selected in this year's draft. Derek Stingley Jr. of LSU was taken as a pick ahead of Garnder at number three overall by the Houston Texans.

We'll see how the Jets' top pick will fare in his rookie season as the 2022 season gets underway.

